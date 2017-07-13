Once Again The Emmys Gets It Wrong, Full List Of Nominations And Snubs

At this point, there should really be no surprise that many outstanding (both critically and ratings-wise) shows featuring predominately black casts get passed over for Emmy nominations year after year…and this year is no different, following the same trend of exclusion in previous years despite an excellent pool of talent to choose from.

Earlier today as the 2017 Emmy nominations were announced many black TV fans were anxious to see the television shows and movies that they love to watch and tweet about week after week get some awards show love…but largely their wish was not granted. Sure, there were the usual POC nominees, such as Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross, but there were also a ton of omissions, especially in a year where black television is at such an exceptional place.

Those left out of the Emmy nomination celebration? Well for starters, Issa Rae. Not only was she (as well as the rest of the cast) snubbed in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for her critical and ratings-hit HBO show Insecure, the show itself was also shut out of the Best Comedy Series category as well. Joining Rae and Insecure on the snub also includes the stellar OWN series Queen Sugar, FOX’s massive hit series Empire (both Taraji P. Henson and Terrence Howard were also shut out of the acting categories,) ABC mainstay and previous multiple Emmy nominee Scandal (no Kerry Washington love either,) Netflix’s recently renewed Dear White People, WGN’s recently cancelled Underground and Starz’s highest-rated show Power.

However, the biggest snub is in the TV movie/miniseries category where BET’s phenomenal The New Edition Story was completely shut out of every qualifying category. When compared with the other films that managed to get nominated in this category, seeing The New Edition Story snubbed stings even more. No acting nominations, musical nominations, costume design, directing…nothing.

All was not lost though, as Regina King received her third Emmy nomination for ABC’s American Crime, which was coincidently recently cancelled. NBC’s freshman hit This Is Us racked up well-deserved acting nominations for Sterling K. Jones and Ron Cephas Jons. The biggest story of the Emmy nominations as it relates to black shows, is the overwhelming love that Donald Glover’s brilliant dramedy series Atlanta received, which is scheduled to start filming its second season later this year.

While the Emmys (and award shows in general) still have a long way to go when it comes to POC inclusion and representation, there are still actors of color who were recognized for their talents. Hopefully one day things will be a lot more balanced.

You can check out the list of 2017 Emmy nominees BELOW:

In the Best Lead Actress In A Drama Series category, Viola Davis is nominated for How to Get Away With Murder.

In the Best Lead Actor In A Drama Series category, Sterling K. Brown is nominated for This Is Us.

In the Best Lead Actress In A Comedy Series category, Tracee Ellis Ross is nominated for black-ish

In the Best Lead Actor In A Comedy Series category, Anthony Anderson is nominated for black-ish and Donald Glover is nominated for Atlanta.

In the Best Comedy Series category, Atlanta and black-ish are nominated.

In the Best Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category, Uzo Aduba and Samira Wiley are nominated for Orange is the New Black, and Thandie Newton is nominated for Westworld.

In the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, Ron Cephas Jons is nominated for This Is Us.

In the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category, Regina King is nominated for American Crime.

In the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, Michael K. Williams is nominated for The Night Of.

In the Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category, Leslie Jones is nominated for Saturday Night Live.

In the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series category, Tituss Burgess is nominated for Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

In the Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, Cicely Tyson is nominated for How to Get Away with Murder and Laverne Cox is nominated for Orange is the New Black.

In the Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category, Angela Bassett is nominated for Master of None and Wanda Sykes is nominated for black-ish.

