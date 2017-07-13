The Mind Is A Terrible Thing To Waste. Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

What does it mean when a woman tells you “it’s over between us?” I’m asking because the woman I’m with plays so many mind games. I never know when she’s serious or not. She will say the relationship is over but then call me the next day and say I didn’t mean it. I was just in a bad mood.

~ Fed Up

Dear Fed Up:

You are not a yo yo and you shouldn’t have to play games with adults. Here’s a rough translation: This relationship is going nowhere and you must like playing cat and mouse with her. You say you are fed up but, obviously, you are not fed up enough. Next time she tells you it’s over make a clean break and move on.

***Some people love to play mind games. It is a control thing and drains you of your energy. Why is it so hard to disconnect from these kinds of relationships?

