Community Calendar!

July 15
MJB Golf Classic
The Marcus J. Bradshaw Foundation’s inaugural MJB Golf Classic to honor the memory of Marcus J. Bradshaw and celebrate their scholarship award recipients. The MJB Golf Classic will include breakfast, on-course games and prizes, tee tables, and a raffle, as well as the scholarship luncheon, hosted by ABC 7 sportscaster Jim Rose, with former Chicago Bear Chris Zorich, as the luncheon speaker.
7:30 AM – 4:00 PM CDT
Glenwoodie Golf Club
19301 South State Street
Glenwood, IL 60425
For more information about the event, please contact Crystal Phillips-Pierce at (708) 639-7200 or info@mjbf.org.
July 15
Sassy Thrifters Fleek Market Rummage Sale
More than 40 entrepreneurs, thrift sellers, artists, and boutiques showcasing and selling a variety of items at all price points. Includes food, music and more. The organizers will also collect gently used clothes to give to people in need.
3232 S. King Drive (outside)
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
July 15
The 7th Annual Taste Of WVON
The Taste of WVON is a fun-filled day of food, live entertainment, shopping and community building designed for the entire family. This day-long celebration takes place in one of Chicago’s premier neighborhoods, the Chatham-Avalon community.
Location: Lorraine Dixon Park is located on the southeast corner of 87th Street & Ingleside Avenue (Dauphin Avenue). The festival opens at 10 am until Dusk. The Children’s Pavilion opens at 12 noon until 6 pm.
Ingleside (Dauphin) will be closed to through-traffic the day of the festival. There is no parking between 90th and 87th Street on Dauphin (Ingleside). While there is street parking available, the easiest way to get to Lorraine Dixon Park is by public transportation. For more information, go to tasteofwvon.com
Cost: FREE
July 15
Silver Room Block Party
This outdoor celebration of music, community, art, love, and culture rocked Hyde Park last summer with a crowd of over 15,000 and we’re ready to do it again. The Silver Room Block Party attracts a crowd from all parts of the city and country. We close the streets, open our hearts and fill ourselves with music, art, and love. Join us in our 14th year of dancing, singing, and celebrating our rich culture.
12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Located at Harper Court, Hyde Park
Go to silverroomblockparty.com
July 15
DuSable Museum of African American History presents Movies in the Park Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love
740 E. 56th place
7:30 Movie begins at dusk
Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy movies under the stars. In the case of rain, movies will be shown inside the museum.
Free
July 15
Rainbow Push Coalition Presents Love Fest 2
A celebration of love over violence, featuring Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel and inspirational music, Love Fest 2 is a way to heal the hurt with music. The Fest will cross racial barriers, age gaps, and cultural misunderstandings.
Hyde Park, S Drexel Blvd, and E 50th St
2-6 p.m.
Free (donations are appreciated)
For more information, visit rainbowpush.org
July 16
Soulful Chicago Book Fair
A true celebration of literacy and literary arts found throughout the African Diaspora, complete with over 100 authors, music, unique networking opportunities and genuine community building. This is more than a book fair. This is a movement!
For more information, email: soulfulchicagobookfair@Gmail.com or call (646) 359-6605
61st St between Cottage and King
10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Cost: FREE
July 19
National Ice Cream Day
The Museum of Science and Industry partners with Nitro Dessert Station of Polonia Catering to make ice cream in front of visitors’ eyes at three different stops around the city. At each site, visitors will see the science behind freshly frozen ice cream created using liquid nitrogen—and then get to enjoy a free scoop while supplies last.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Field, Gate 5
1:45-2:45 p.m. Museum of Science and Industry (museum entry ticket required)
4-5 p.m Maggie Daley Park
For more information, visit msichicago.org/icecream
July 19
Restorative Justice Presentation and Activities
Presentation by Audrey Dunford, Community Outreach Coordinator for Restorative Justice Court
Chicago Urban Art Retreat Center
1957 S. Spaulding
Activities include: picking up litter, art project on justice, gardening
Activities start at noon; the presentation is at 2 p.m.
For more information, email: contact@urbanartretreat.com or call: (773) 542-9126
July 19
DuSable Museum presents Sounds of History Jazz Series
The Centennial Celebration of Ella Fitzgerald
Featuring Dee Alexander and Denise Thimes
6 p.m.
740 E. 56th place
Free
Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy jazz on the lawn.
In case of rain, the event will be held in the museum theater.
Fridays: July 21, August 18, September 15
3rd Friday Trolley Tour
Exploring the rich artistic culture of Bronzeville!
Continuous rotating TROLLEYS at various galleries in 15-minute intervals, with periodic stops at local establishments.
For more information, visit bronzevilleartdistrict.com
August 19
Barbara Bates Foundation
Walk Where You Live for Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk
Douglas Park Field House, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive
Starting Time: 8:30 a.m. promptly – please arrive between 6:30-7:30 a.m. for t-shirt pick up.
Cost: $55
To register or for more information, visit barbarabatesfoundation.org
September 30
The 20thth Annual Chicago Football Classic
Grambling State University Tigers Vs. Clark Atlanta University Panthers
Kick-off: 3:30 p.m.
