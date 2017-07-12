Community Calendar!

July 15

MJB Golf Classic

The Marcus J. Bradshaw Foundation’s inaugural MJB Golf Classic to honor the memory of Marcus J. Bradshaw and celebrate their scholarship award recipients. The MJB Golf Classic will include breakfast, on-course games and prizes, tee tables, and a raffle, as well as the scholarship luncheon, hosted by ABC 7 sportscaster Jim Rose, with former Chicago Bear Chris Zorich, as the luncheon speaker.

7:30 AM – 4:00 PM CDT

Glenwoodie Golf Club

19301 South State Street

Glenwood, IL 60425

For more information about the event, please contact Crystal Phillips-Pierce at (708) 639-7200 or info@mjbf.org .

July 15

Sassy Thrifters Fleek Market Rummage Sale

More than 40 entrepreneurs, thrift sellers, artists, and boutiques showcasing and selling a variety of items at all price points. Includes food, music and more. The organizers will also collect gently used clothes to give to people in need.

3232 S. King Drive (outside)

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 15

The 7th Annual Taste Of WVON

The Taste of WVON is a fun-filled day of food, live entertainment, shopping and community building designed for the entire family. This day-long celebration takes place in one of Chicago’s premier neighborhoods, the Chatham-Avalon community.

Location: Lorraine Dixon Park is located on the southeast corner of 87th Street & Ingleside Avenue (Dauphin Avenue). The festival opens at 10 am until Dusk. The Children’s Pavilion opens at 12 noon until 6 pm.

Ingleside (Dauphin) will be closed to through-traffic the day of the festival. There is no parking between 90th and 87th Street on Dauphin (Ingleside). While there is street parking available, the easiest way to get to Lorraine Dixon Park is by public transportation. For more information, go to tasteofwvon.com

Cost: FREE

July 15

Silver Room Block Party

This outdoor celebration of music, community, art, love, and culture rocked Hyde Park last summer with a crowd of over 15,000 and we’re ready to do it again. The Silver Room Block Party attracts a crowd from all parts of the city and country. We close the streets, open our hearts and fill ourselves with music, art, and love. Join us in our 14th year of dancing, singing, and celebrating our rich culture.

12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Located at Harper Court, Hyde Park

Go to silverroomblockparty.com

July 15

DuSable Museum of African American History presents Movies in the Park Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

740 E. 56 th place

7:30 Movie begins at dusk

Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy movies under the stars. In the case of rain, movies will be shown inside the museum.

Free

July 15

Rainbow Push Coalition Presents Love Fest 2

A celebration of love over violence, featuring Hip Hop, R&B, Gospel and inspirational music, Love Fest 2 is a way to heal the hurt with music. The Fest will cross racial barriers, age gaps, and cultural misunderstandings.

Hyde Park, S Drexel Blvd, and E 50 th St

2-6 p.m.

Free (donations are appreciated)

For more information, visit rainbowpush.org

July 16

Soulful Chicago Book Fair

A true celebration of literacy and literary arts found throughout the African Diaspora, complete with over 100 authors, music, unique networking opportunities and genuine community building. This is more than a book fair. This is a movement!

61st St between Cottage and King

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: FREE

July 19

National Ice Cream Day

The Museum of Science and Industry partners with Nitro Dessert Station of Polonia Catering to make ice cream in front of visitors’ eyes at three different stops around the city. At each site, visitors will see the science behind freshly frozen ice cream created using liquid nitrogen—and then get to enjoy a free scoop while supplies last.

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Guaranteed Rate Field, Gate 5

1:45-2:45 p.m. Museum of Science and Industry (museum entry ticket required)

4-5 p.m Maggie Daley Park

For more information, visit msichicago.org/icecream

July 19

Restorative Justice Presentation and Activities

Presentation by Audrey Dunford, Community Outreach Coordinator for Restorative Justice Court

Chicago Urban Art Retreat Center

1957 S. Spaulding

Activities include: picking up litter, art project on justice, gardening

Activities start at noon; the presentation is at 2 p.m.

For more information, email: contact@urbanartretreat.com or call: (773) 542-9126

July 19

DuSable Museum presents Sounds of History Jazz Series

The Centennial Celebration of Ella Fitzgerald

Featuring Dee Alexander and Denise Thimes

6 p.m.

740 E. 56th place

Free

Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy jazz on the lawn.

In case of rain, the event will be held in the museum theater.

Fridays: July 21, August 18, September 15

3rd Friday Trolley Tour

Exploring the rich artistic culture of Bronzeville!

Continuous rotating TROLLEYS at various galleries in 15-minute intervals, with periodic stops at local establishments.

For more information, visit bronzevilleartdistrict.com

August 19

Barbara Bates Foundation

Walk Where You Live for Breast Cancer Awareness 5K Run/Walk

Douglas Park Field House, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive

Starting Time: 8:30 a.m. promptly – please arrive between 6:30-7:30 a.m. for t-shirt pick up.

Cost: $55

To register or for more information, visit barbarabatesfoundation.org

September 30

The 20th th Annual Chicago Football Classic

Grambling State University Tigers Vs. Clark Atlanta University Panthers