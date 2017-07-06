This weeks exciting events and more!

Community Calendar
Now – July 8th Department of Defender Warrior games
The purpose is to bring together post 9/11 wounded warriors across all services
http://www.woundedwarriorregiment.org/index.cfm/war-p/2017-dod-warrior-games/
July 5 – 9 Taste of Chicago
Free
https://www.choosechicago.com/events-and-shows/food-and-drinks/taste-of-chicago/
July 8th – Emma Foster Health Fair
600 E 35th ST
11am – 3pm
http://www.chicagopresbytery.org/events/emma-foster-health-fair-2/
July 8th – Watoto Children’s Choir Performance
Bethany Union Church, 1750 W. 103rd
https://allevents.in/chicago/watoto-children-s-choir-in-chicago-il/1983572718533040
July 9th – On The Beach: Remastered honoring Phil Cohran
63rd Street Beach House.
Bring blankets. Food trucks and concessions will be available.
https://www.facebook.com/PhiCohranOntheBeachRemastered/
July 15th
MJB Golf Classic
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mjb-golf-classic-registration-33599644441
July 15th
Sassy Thrifters Fleek Market Rummage Sale
3232 S King Drive
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sassy-thrifters-fleek-market-rummage-sale-tickets-35661681048
July 15th
Silver Room Block Party
http://silverroomblockparty.com
July 16th
Chicago Soulful Book Fair
https://www.soulfulchicagobookfair.com
July 19th
DuSable Museum presents sounds of history jazz series. The centennial celebration of Ella Fitzgerald
https://www.dusablemuseum.org/events/
Friday, July 21st
Trolley tour