This weeks exciting events and more!

Community Calendar

Now – July 8th Department of Defender Warrior games

The purpose is to bring together post 9/11 wounded warriors across all services

http://www.woundedwarriorregiment.org/index.cfm/war-p/2017-dod-warrior-games/

July 5 – 9 Taste of Chicago

Free

https://www.choosechicago.com/events-and-shows/food-and-drinks/taste-of-chicago/

July 8th – Emma Foster Health Fair

600 E 35th ST

11am – 3pm

http://www.chicagopresbytery.org/events/emma-foster-health-fair-2/

July 8th – Watoto Children’s Choir Performance

Bethany Union Church, 1750 W. 103rd

https://allevents.in/chicago/watoto-children-s-choir-in-chicago-il/1983572718533040

July 9th – On The Beach: Remastered honoring Phil Cohran

63rd Street Beach House.

Bring blankets. Food trucks and concessions will be available.

https://www.facebook.com/PhiCohranOntheBeachRemastered/

July 15th

MJB Golf Classic

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mjb-golf-classic-registration-33599644441

July 15th

Sassy Thrifters Fleek Market Rummage Sale

3232 S King Drive

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sassy-thrifters-fleek-market-rummage-sale-tickets-35661681048

July 15th

Silver Room Block Party

http://silverroomblockparty.com

July 16th

Chicago Soulful Book Fair

https://www.soulfulchicagobookfair.com

July 19th

DuSable Museum presents sounds of history jazz series. The centennial celebration of Ella Fitzgerald

https://www.dusablemuseum.org/events/

Friday, July 21st

Trolley tour

http://bronzevillenights.com