Kendrick Lamar Brings “Damn” to ATL

Following the release of his latest album, Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced a supporting tour that will make its way to Atlanta mid-July.

The Damn Tour will kick off July 12 in Phoenix, Arizona before stopping at Duluth’s Infinite Energy Center for a show on July 17. The tour is scheduled to end with a hometown show on Aug. 6 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Travis Scott and D.R.A.M. will serve as opening acts during the 17-city tour.

Lamar recently headlined Coachella following the release of the critically acclaimed album, “Damn.” The album, which features the lead single “Humble,” debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on April 28. Visit AXS.com and InfiniteEnergyCenter.com to purchase tickets to the Duluth show.