Jesse Williams And Estranged Wife In Nasty Custody Fight Over Two Children

When news leaked that Grey’s Anatomy star and political activist Jesse Williams had filed for divorce from his wife back in April, many were shocked as the couple appeared to be one of the most solid unions in Hollywood. Now the former couple are in a nasty custody battle over their two children and it appears that things are getting worse before they get better.

Jesse Williams and his soon-to-be ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee married in 2012 and just five years later are not only going through a divorce, but also a custody battle involving their two young children. If you recall, the spilt allegedly occurred amid claims of Williams cheating with former co-star Minka Kelly after reports of the two on vacation together surfaced.

TMZ has the latest reports of the custody issues facing the former couple, including Williams’ hopes to obtain a formal custody agreement.

Via TMZ:

Jesse Willams’ hopes for an amicable divorce just went down the toilet … he’s now in a nasty custody fight with his estranged wife. The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star filed docs saying he went above and beyond to informally handle custody issues with Aryn Drake-Lee. Jesse filed for divorce back in April and we were told things were civil. But Jesse says it’s now turned into a legal war.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Jesse’s asking to get more time with 3-year-old Sadie and 2-year-old Maceo, claiming Aryn only lets him see them shy of 3 hours a day and she refuses to allow sleepovers. Jesse says he rented a home less than 3 miles from Aryn’s home so he could be close to the kids. To prove he’s a hands-on dad, Jesse listed their nicknames and their favorite food — mac & cheese for “Sadie Munchkin” and “anything we put in front of ‘Mace.’”

Still … Jesse says Aryn’s made things impossible so he’s asking the judge to step in and issue a formal custody agreement.

Here’s hoping that these two can come to some form of an amicable custody arrangement for the sake of their children.

