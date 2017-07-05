Voices
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey’s 4th Of July Two Piece (And We’re Not Talking Chicken)


Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

Steve Harvey‘s wife, Marjorie Harvey was out and about for the holiday weekend wearing a stylish two-piece from the Chanel Resort 2017 collection. The sexy number came in patriotic red, white and blue colors with a tie top and flare pants.

The outfit provided a perfect look for the beautiful background as Marjorie posed for the waterside pic. The two-piece was designed with the Chanel logo and classic cars to make for a colorful collection of pool-side swimwear. This can be a great look for any pool party or walk on the beach.

So what’s your take? Is Marjorie bringing fireworks for this Independence Day outfit or naught? Practice your rights and take a vote in our poll below!


