GET THE LOOK: Dascha Polanco Shows Us How To Make The Pajama Trend Professional

Orange Is The New Black star, Dascha Polanco attended the Essence Festival, showing off the pajama trend in a professional manner. The pajama trend doesn’t always have to be sexy, but can also be professional. Get your boss babe look on!
Source: Danielle James / HelloBeautiful.com
Dascha wore $210.00 wide leg lavendar pants with a tulip waist by AQ/AQ. She paired the look with a $275.00 black blouse with white piping from Tucker by Gaby Basoura. Her $195.00 blush satchel by Radley London accented the look.