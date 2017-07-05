Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle > Beauty

Fresh Faces For A New Season: Naomi Harris and Adwoa Aboah Head Up Miu Miu’s Fall Campaign


Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 13 hours ago
Leave a comment

What better way to introduce the latest fall fashions with color than with a dynamic array of melanin? Actress Naomi Harris is teaming up with model Adwoa Aboah, her sister Kesewa Aboah and supermodel Kate Moss to launch Miu Miu’s upcoming Fall 2017 Campaign.

Miu Miu, a successful offspring of fashion giant Prada, proudly brings diversity to their campaign as the beauties made sure they didn’t disappoint. The photo shoot for the campaign was held in the colorful, historical city of New Orleans where everyone brought their fair share of sharp colors and inviting pastels.

Bringing days of the city’s past and joining it with modern day style, the collage of photos brought colorful glamour, such as Naomi’s vintage-pink fur with black and white animal print clutch and Adewe’s pink and white fitted jumper while her sister Kesewa sported bright yellow and orange pants with a black and yellow fall coat.

Hastasıyız!💘🔪 #miumiu #aw17 #miucciaprada #alasdairmclellan #katiegrand

A post shared by İlkyaz Özel (@ilkyazozel) on

Campaign ads will be featured in the August issues of Vogue Russia  and Vogue Paris. They can also be checked out in the international editions of Harper’s Bazaar and Elle Magazine.

🎷🎶🎀 #miumiu #MiuMiuFW17 #campaign #alasdairmclellan #adwoaaboah #lovely #neworleans #jazz

A post shared by Andrea (@a_sevenswans) on

What’s your take on the colorful campaign? Check out the photos and hit us up in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Is Naomie Harris Looking Solid In Stripes?

#MODELMONDAYS: Adwoa Aboah Speaks Up For Young Women Struggling With Self-Love

Kenzo’s Spring 2017 Campaign Celebrates The Diverse Platforms Of Activism

Rihanna Dior

Our Fave Stars Who Have Landed High End Fashion Campaigns

15 photos Launch gallery

Our Fave Stars Who Have Landed High End Fashion Campaigns

Continue reading Our Fave Stars Who Have Landed High End Fashion Campaigns

Our Fave Stars Who Have Landed High End Fashion Campaigns

     

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 07-05-21
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now