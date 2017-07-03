Harold Martin Appointed Interim President of Morehouse College

The Morehouse College Board of Trustees has appointed alumnus Harold Martin Jr. as interim president. Martin takes on the day-to-day leadership of the college following the death of Interim President William J. Taggart earlier this month.

“While these circumstances are certainly unprecedented, I am honored to step into the role of Interim President of Morehouse College,” Martin said in a statement released by the college Monday. “Over the past few months, the College has made great strides under the leadership of Bill Taggart; it’s amazing how much he was able to accomplish in such a short amount of time.”

Martin has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a J.D. from Yale Law School. He was the class valedictorian at Morehouse in 2002, earning a B.A. in Business Administration.

An associate partner at the management consulting firm McKinsey & Company, Martin also has served as secretary of Morehouse’s Board of Trustees since last April. With his appointment as interim president he has resigned from the board and will guide the college until a search committee identifies and hires a new president.

“The Morehouse College Search Committee has received many inquiries regarding the permanent President’s position and is working diligently to identify a candidate as the process moves forward,” said Dale Jones, the committee’s chairman.