Chicago Defender Events Calendar

June 30-July 3

2017 Chicago Black Gay Pride

There will be various events for the LGBTQ Black communities and allies, June 30 – July 3.

June 30-July 8

The Department of the Navy, in partnership with the City of Chicago, will host the annual Department of Defense (DoD) Warrior Games

The Warrior Games serves as the sole opportunity every year to bring together post-9/11 wounded warriors across all services. The Games honor and showcase the power and resiliency of wounded warriors and their families. Military service teams will compete in eight individual and team sports, including archery, cycling, field, sitting volleyball, shooting, swimming, track, and wheelchair basketball. With downtown Chicago as the backdrop, The Games will EMPOWER, EDUCATE and ENCOURAGE everyone it touches. For more information, visit

July 1-2

The Chosen Few Picnic & Music Festival

Chicago House heads are gearing up for the 27th Annual Chosen Few DJs Music Festival in Jackson Park.

Time:

Saturday: 8 a.m.-9 p.m. (gates open at 7 AM)

Sunday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (gates open at 10 AM)

Venue:

Jackson Park at 63rd Street and Hayes Drive/Chosen Few DJs Way, Chicago

Cost:

General Admission tickets are $40, and available online and at the gate each day of the festival. Reserved tent spaces, VIP packages and parking passes also are available for sale here. Admission for children under the age of 12 is free.

July 5-9

Taste of Chicago

The nation’s premier outdoor food festival showcasing the diversity of Chicago’s dining community. The food festival is complemented by music and activities for the entire family.

Grant Park

Cost: FREE

July 8

Emma Foster Health Fair

Sponsored by Sixth Grace Presbyterian Church and Health Ministry

Includes dental, cholesterol, spinal, blood pressure, glucouse and vision screenings as well as activities for all ages, healthy snacks and raffles.

600 E. 35th St.

11 a.m.-3 p.m.

For more information, call (312) 225-5300.

July 8

Watoto Children’s Choir Performance

The concert will feature worship songs that share the stories of the children and the hope they have because of God’s love. All performances are free and open to the public.

Bethany Union Church, 1750 W. 103rd St. 6 p.m.

July 8-9

43rd Annual Arts & Crafts Festival: Here’s To You Dr. Margaret Burroughs: Connecting Black Art & History – Celebrating Excellence

DuSable Museum

740 E. 56th place

Chicago

Noon-10 p.m.

Arts & Crafts, Children’s Pavilion, entrtainment, beer garden, food, and more.

July 9

On the Beach: Remastered Honoring Phil Cohran

Noon-6 p.m at 63rd Beach Bathing Pavilion

Note: no outside food is allowed in the Pavilion. Food trucks and concessions will be available. Please bring blankets outside food must be eaten outside (beach or grass)

July 15

Sassy Thrifters Fleek Market Rummage Sale

More than 40 entrepreneurs, thrift sellers, artists and boutiques showcasing and selling a variety of items at all price points. Includes food, music and more. The organizers will also collect gently used clothes to give to people in need.

3232 S. King Drive (outside)

10 a.m.-3 p.m.

July 15

DuSable Museum of African American History presents Movies in the Park

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Tough Love

740 E. 56th place, Chicago

7:30 Movie begins at Dusk

Bring blankets and chairs and enjoy movies under the stars. In case of rain, movies will be shown inside the museum.

Cost: FREE

July 15

The 7th Annual Taste Of WVON

The Taste of WVON is a fun-filled day of food, live entertainment, shopping and community building designed for the entire family. This day-long celebration takes place in one of Chicago’s premier neighborhoods, the Chatham-Avalon community.

Location: Lorraine Dixon Park is located on the south-east corner of 87th Street & Ingleside Avenue (Dauphin Avenue). The festival opens at 10am until Dusk. The Children’s Pavilion opens at 12 noon until 6pm.

July 15

Silver Room Block Party

This outdoor celebration of music, community, art, love and culture rocked Hyde Park last summer with a crowd of over 15,000 and they are ready to do it again. The Silver Room Block Party attracts a crowd from all parts of the city and country. They close the streets, open our hearts and fill ourselves with music, art and love. Join in their 14th year of dancing, singing, and celebrating our rich culture.

12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Located at Harper Court, Hyde Park

July 16

Soulful Chicago Book Fair

A true celebration of literacy and literary arts found throughout the African Diaspora, complete with over 100 authors, music, unique networking opportunities and genuine community building. This is more than a book fair. This is a movement!

For more information, email: soulfulchicagobookfair@Gmail.com or call (646) 359-6605

61st St between Cottage and King

10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Cost: FREE

Fridays: July 21, August 18, September 15

3rd Friday Trolley Tour

Exploring the rich artistic culture of Bronzeville!

Continuous rotating TROLLEYS at various galleries in 15-minute intervals, with periodic stops at local establishments.

Your event not here? Email us at calendar@chicagodefender.com.