Watch: Insights On Mentorship

Photo by

Videos
Home > Videos

Watch: Insights On Mentorship

A longtime education mentor and mentee share insights into the dynamics of their relationship.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 14 hours ago
Leave a comment

 

Professor Christopher Emdin was proud, beyond words, to see his longtime mentee Edmund Adjapong receive his Ph.D. from Columbia’s Teachers College in May.

They met more than a decade ago when Emdin walked into Adjapong’s Bronx, New York ninth-grade class to teach physics, and ended up planting a seed in the teenager’s mind that blossomed. Over the years, they’ve built a relationship that continues to impact both of their lives and careers.

In this video, Drs. Emdin and Adjapong share insights on the mentor – mentee relationship, including how to connect with students, find a mentor, and manage that sense of vulnerability mentors often feel.

Adjapong, now a sixth-grade science teacher and newly-minted assistant professor, receives advice from his role model on how to nurture mentees and shape them for success.

SEE ALSO:

Watch: Combining Hip-Hop & Science To Connect With Students

Consider Mentorship As Your Contribution To Education

meme gen

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

46 photos Launch gallery

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Continue reading Here’s What These People Would Do To Improve Education

Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 06-28-21
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now