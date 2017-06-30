Playa, You Got Played. Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

A friend of mine and I began having sex a few months ago. This was stupid because he was involved in a committed relationship. I have socialized with him and his girlfriend many times, and she never suspected a thing.

He told me all the usual lines about how much he cared about me. When it became clear they were not true, I stopped sleeping with him. Last night I went to their apartment. As soon as I walked in the door, his girlfriend started attacking me. I don’t know how she found out about us. I feel angry and betrayed. I want to apologize to her, but I also feel he owes me an apology because he really played me.

Played

Dear Played:

Why would you sleep with a man that is in a committed relationship? You want him to apologize for what? You gave him what he wanted, uncommitted sex. He was able to have his cake and eat it too. You knew what you were doing. He knew what he was doing. You were left out in the cold. That is what you are really mad about.

You give women a bad name. I think you know what that name is. He didn’t play you you played yourself! When you play with fire you get burned.

*** When will women stop falling for the okie doke?

