ComEd Celebrates Record-Breaking Customer Savings Milestone

ComEd, along with members of the Clean Jobs Coalition, including Elevate Energy and Citizen’s Utility Board (CUB), announced a record-breaking milestone that has saved customers $2.5 billion through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program.

Today, the company plans to file a new Energy Efficiency plan under the Future Energy Jobs Act, which will significantly increase energy efficiency opportunities and nearly double customer savings.

To celebrate the milestone and raise awareness on how customers can save, ComEd gave away 250 energy efficient products, including smart thermostats, powercords and more to customers visiting the Shedd Aquarium. Customers were able to visit with energy experts to learn about how they can make their homes and business more energy efficient and spin a prize wheel for an energy efficiency product.

To learn more about how to save energy and money visit ComEd.com/WaysToSave.