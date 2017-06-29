Get your grub on in Chicago (and the suburbs) this July 4th

No 4th of July is complete without fireworks, parades — or grub. And not just any grub, but the best grub a city has to offer. Check our list of the hot spots, six of ‘em , that have captured our hearts and appetites. Whether you’re looking for a dinner menu, or a desert oasis in the midst of the heat, we’ve collected an array of choices for the discerning palate.

1. Anita’s Gumbo

8100 S Stony Island Ave, Chicago, IL 60617

http://anitasgumbo.com

At the intersection of Southern and comfort, there’s Anita’s Gumbo. Topping the list of mouth-watering eateries, this restaurant is perfect for the eater with a Southern craving. Their gumbo selections are packed full of tender meat, melt-in-your-mouth veggies, and tangy roux that will ignite your heart and senses amidst the excitement of the city. They even deliver!

2. Flavor Restaurant

5091 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, IL 60471.

Located in the Lakewood Plaza

http://www.flavordining.com/

Feel like staying close to home this fourth? Flavor Restaurant is a stellar place to dine in the South Suburbs. The food is delectable, with a joyous, lively atmosphere to complement. Check out their famous grits, bread pudding, or any flavor of their traditional pancakes. There’s truly something for everybody. They even cater!

3. Brown Sugar Bakery

328 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619

http://www.brownsugarbakerychicago.com/

For a family-friendly dessert, Brown Sugar Bakery is an ideal venue. The vast array of pies, cobblers, brownies, and cakes to last at least a week make this spot a delicious, sweet-smelling gem in Chicago. At Brown Sugar Bakery, one is getting more than what they pay for; the quality outweighs the quantity every time.

4. Original Soul Vegetarian

203 E 75th St, Chicago, IL 60619

http://www.originalsoulvegetarian.com

For the nontraditional fourth of July participant, all hope is not lost. There are many fine establishments catering specifically to vegetarian/vegan needs. At the top of this list, there’s Original Soul Vegetarian, a health cognizant soul food restaurant that is 100% green and 100% delicious. For over 30 years, they’ve provided a varied selection that even a meat-lover would have to appreciate, all while remaining plant based and chemical free.

5. Garifuna Flava

2518 W 63rd St, Chicago, IL 60629

Wishing to be in the islands this holiday? Visit Garifuna Flava to meet that island hunger. In Chicago, this is a staple of Latin American and Caribbean cuisine. They’ve got everything from Jamaican Jerk Chicken to Belizean Stew Chicken, and an assemblage of piquant soups and salads to choose from, all of which are sure to keep your appetite satisfied.

6. MacArthur’s Restaurant

5412 W Madison St, Chicago, IL 60644

http://macarthursrestaurant.com/

Here’s a Southern style treasure that can hold its own with the hearty heavy-hitters. With daily breakfast and a different lunch/dinner menu every day, you’re sure to always be in Homestyle heaven. Not only are the portion sizes large enough for a take-home bag, but the food is fresh and delicious.. Enjoy fried catfish, hamhocks, or a thick omelet if you get there early enough. Best of all, the prices are outstanding. If you’re looking for fullness and satisfaction this 4th of July, the place to be is MacArthur’s.