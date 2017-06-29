FREE Stuff for Chicago Parents

Free Drop-In Play Space

Hellobaby is partnering with the Woodlawn community to meet the needs of these families by creating a safe space for gathering, inspiration, education, and fun: HelloBaby, a drop-in play space for children birth to 3 years old and their caregivers free of charge.

Our first site in Woodlawn is located at 600 East 61st Street and opens on July 10th! Our hours for summer are 9am-4pm Monday through Friday.

HelloBaby is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to support, empower and inspire families raising young children in underserved neighborhoods in Chicago

10 Summer Camp Scholarships

New Foundation of Hope will sponsor 10 kids for its summer camp (June 26, 2017-August 18), which provides breakfast & lunch, swimming three days a week, games, seasonal sports, arts & crafts, team building exercises, and dance. They will waive the $250.00 summer camp fee, and the parents will be responsible for the cost of field trips. To qualify parents cannot exceed $25,000 annually. They may bring proof of income, check stubs, HUD/section 8 lease or letters from unemployment. Our summer camp is from. The foundation’s doors are open from 7:00am until 5:30pm, from Monday through Friday.

Free Dental Care Event for Children

The Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation, in collaboration with Cook County Health & Hospitals System and Malcom X College, will provide a free day of dental care for Illinois children age 5 and younger on Saturday, August 5 in Chicago. Appointments must be made by August 2.

At the event, children will receive free preventive and diagnostic services such as cleanings, exams, fluoride treatments, sealants and X-rays. Preventive education and referrals for additional dental care will also be provided.

The event is part of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation’s Dentist By 1 program, which educates caregivers about the benefits of having children visit the dentist by age 1, as well as trains dentists and oral health professionals to help expand access to care. Children in Illinois don’t see their family dentist on average until they are nearly 3 years old.1 Scheduling a dentist visit by age 1 allows the child and parent to establish a relationship with a dentist, which can help set the foundation for regular dental visits and oral health care habits.

The free day of dental care is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Malcom X College Dental Hygiene Clinic at1900 West Jackson Blvd. in Chicago.

Parents and caregivers can schedule an appointment by visiting dentistby1.com/chicago, by calling 630-718-4844 or by emailing JOMalley@deltadentalil.com.

Free School Supplies

Back 2 School Illinois (B2SI), a Chicago-based nonprofit that provides tens of thousands of deserving kids from low-income families with free school supplies to help them succeed in the classroom, is pleased to announce the launch of this year’s “Win School Supplies for Every Student in aSchool” contest.

Back 2 School Illinois holds the contest annually, in which the students of two Chicago schools win free schoolsupplies. Each and every child at both of the winning schools receives their own B2SI kit, loaded with the coresupplies they need for the year.

Applications for 2017 must be postmarked by July 24th in order to qualify for the contest. Anyone can nominate a Chicago school and there is no limit to how many times a school can be nominated. Whether you are a parent, community leader, concerned citizen, student or member of a faculty, you can enter the contest on behalf of a school.

The two winning Chicago schools will be selected over the summer and notified by August 7th. During the first week of classes this fall, the student bodies of both winning schools will be surprised by Back 2 School Illinois with the delivery of the free school supplies.

To learn more, visit http://www.B2SI.org.