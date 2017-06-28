Morehouse Appoints New Interim President Harold Martin Jr.

Photo by

Newsletter
Home > Newsletter

Morehouse Appoints New Interim President Harold Martin Jr.

Harold Martin Jr., replaces William "Bill" Taggert, who died earlier this month of an aneurysm at his home in Atlanta.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Morehouse College on Monday named an alumnus and member of the board of directors as its new interim president, reports The Atlanta-Journal Constitution.

Harold Martin Jr., replaces William “Bill” Taggert, who died earlier this month of an aneurysm at his home in Atlanta. Taggert was named interim president in April following the board’s decision to terminate its contract with John S. Wilson.

Officials said Martin, who built a consulting practice and private investment firm, would take on the day-to-day leadership responsibilities until a new president is hired. Martin was valedictorian in 2002 and has now resigned from his seat on the college’s board of directors after joining in 2014.

I will continue to execute on this plan in the days and weeks ahead and look forward to working with Morehouse’s Board, students, parents, faculty, staff, alumni and donors to solidify Morehouse’s position as an academic leader during this pivotal time in our College’s history,” Martin said in a statement, according to the Journal-Constitution.

Willie Woods, chairman of the Morehouse College board of trustees, praised the decision to hire Martin, reports the Winston-Salem Journal.

We selected a leader familiar with his work who would offer very little disruption to the staff,” Woods told the Journal. “…Harold will be a stabilizing force and will continue to move Morehouse forward as we finalize our search for a permanent president.

SOURCE: The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Winston-Salem Journal

SEE ALSO:

Morehouse President Says HBCU Meeting With Trump Was ‘Troubling’

Morehouse College Honors 3 Valedictorians In Historic Commencement

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 photos Launch gallery

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Continue reading 22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

22 Illustrious HBCU Alums

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, NewsOne.com recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 06-28-21
Black Music Month Edition
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now