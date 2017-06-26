School’s Out: 25 Ways to Spend Summer

Along English Avenue, a group of kids spent last summer working on neighborhood improvement projects.

The Youth Summer Beautification Program is organized by Friends of English Avenue, an organization intended to help kids break the cycle of poverty and learn to take responsibility for their neighborhood. Youth ages 14-24 from the English Avenue community are employed to clean up trash, remove overgrowth, and plant flowers to improve the physical appearance of their surroundings. The opportunity is both a summer job and a way to make a difference for the place they call home.

Leisure time can be spent purposefully. And the summer in Atlanta provides rich opportunities for the youth to continue their learning and community involvement, essentially, extending “time-on-task” well beyond the school year. Every summer, in every sector where Atlanta is strong there’s also an accompanying effort to prime the pipeline of youth. This summer is no different. For example, The National Society of Black Engineers will host its Summer Engineering Experience for Kids programs — the nation’s largest summer engineering program geared toward African-American pre-college students at Ivy Prep at Kirkwood this summer. The program is in the midst of a large, three-year expansion funded by a $2-million grant from the National Science Foundation to NSBE and its project partners, Purdue University and Virginia Tech to target efforts to expand African American representation in STEM programs.

From internship opportunities to volunteering; gardening to engineering – there’s a gamut of opportunities to keep the kids occupied and engaged.

WORK

TAG-ED Summer Internship Program

This program pairs high-achieving students with local companies interested in investing in STEM talent and impacting Georgia’s future technology workforce. Must be a minimum of 16 years of age and available for five weeks minimum, 20-30 hours each week.

United Way Summer Youth Employment Programs

A government-subsidized program that provides employment opportunities in the public and private sector during the summer months for youth age 14 through 21 whose family income does not exceed the federal poverty income guidelines.

Georgia Teenwork Internship Program

The Georgia TeenWork Internship Program offers job readiness training to enhance and develop necessary employment skills; three sessions of paid internship opportunities throughout the year; guidance and support from Employment and Training Specialist and employment and career education resources.

CULTIVATE

HABESHA Community Garden

Plant and cultivate every Sunday from Noon to 4pm at the Dunbar Community Center. And join the Organic Fest Atlanta by HABESHA on June 24. http://www.cbpm.org/habesha.html

Trees Atlanta’s Junior TreeKeeper Summer Camp

Junior TreeKeepers explore the outdoors with hands-on activities in environmental science, biking the Atlanta BeltLine, and field trips to local attractions.

Red, Bike and Green Atlanta

The Community Rides every second Saturday are more than just a ride; they are an experience. Expect to meet new people, build community, engage with black business, explore and learn about historic neighborhoods, have fun, sweat a little or a lot, all along scenic routes.

Truly Living Well Summer Camps

TLW has developed a comprehensive curriculum to teach urban farming and business skills to people with little or no prior experience. Super Camp, ages 12-15, June 26-30; Science, Math, & Magic in the Garden, July 24-July 28

VOLUNTEER

Patchwork City Farms

Patchwork City Farms needs volunteers for indoor and outdoor tasks. PCF is a family owned urban farm located in the South West Atlanta historic West End neighborhood with a mission to work with local landholders – public and private – to create a sustainable, naturally grown local food system.

Children’s Hospital of Atlanta VolunTEEN Program

The VolunTEEN program is for high school students ages 15 to 18 who are looking for a rewarding way to spend eight weeks of their summer. From the front desks to the patient units, VolunTEENs will craft, play games and most importantly leave a lasting impression on our patients and families.

LEARN

The Clark Atlanta Jr. MBA camp

The goal: To educate middle and high school students about business and entrepreneurship. Under the guidance of college professors, students create a business plan and present it at the end of the program in a business plan competition. ​

H.O.T. Days at Georgia Institute of Technology Georgia Institute of Technology

A one-week-long summer program designed to introduce high school students to electrical and computer engineering concepts. | $175 registration; $10 application fee

Summer Science Academy @ Emory

Emory University Summer Science Academy provide high school students from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds the opportunity to develop a better understanding and appreciation of science by exposing them to an educational environment that is conducive to learning, motivating, challenging and fun. | $100 (deposit)

CDC Detective Camps Centers for Disease Control: Up to week-long day camps for middle schoolers and rising high school juniors and seniors that exposes students to epidemiology, the field of public health and the diverse career opportunities within the field of public health. | No cost

Vivien Thomas Summer Research Program Morehouse School of Medicine

Six-week program established in 2002 to recruit high school students to serve as apprentices in biomedical research laboratories. Students are mentored by an MSM research faculty and they conduct research by learning the content, process, and methodology involved in inquiry science.

Aviation Camp @ The University of Georgia

Kids ages 12-17 will take trips to local airports and flight schools, and when camp is over, will be invited to fly in a small airplane with a licensed pilot. | $750

Digital Film School @ University of Georgia

In this one-week introductory course, students ages 11-15 will learn the basics of screenwriting, camera work, and video editing while working to create an original production. | Day Camp – $360 • Optional Extended Day – $35 Overnight Camp – $760

Fashion Design Camp University of Georgia

Discover the basic elements of fashion sketching, illustration, construction, collection development, bead work and fabric selection. | Day Camp – $350 • Optional Extended Day – $35 • Special Extended Day Option – Basic Sewing Course – $115 Overnight Camp – $750

Mini Medical School @ University of Georgia

As an intern here, kids ages 11-15 will learn about DNA, x-rays, human anatomy, personal health and more – all while having fun, taking field trips and even performing a mock surgery. | Day Camp – $360 • Optional Extended Day – $35 Overnight Camp – $760

Youth Entrepreneurship Summer Camp (YES Camp) @ Morehouse College

This two-week summer program is designed to reach 25 high school students ages 15-18 in the Greater Atlanta area to introduce them to the concept of entrepreneurship. | $600 ($300/week) and $25 application fee

ENRICH

Reading

Barnes & Noble Summer Reading Program http://bit.ly/1FxRDRU

Get Georgia Reading — Free access to over 8,000 books this summer getgeorgiareading.org

Museums

Center for Civil and Human Rights offers free admission on the 1st full weekend of every month. | Tellus Science Museum offers free admission on the 1st full weekend of every month.

Cooking classes

Publix, Whole Foods, Sur La Table and Williams-Sonoma all offer Junior Chef Classes for kids of all ages to learn culinary craft.

Free Yoga at the West End Farmers Market

Every Sunday from 3-4 p.m. join Kamean at The West End Farmers Market for a free yoga class. Bring a mat, a bottle of water and a small towel and be prepared to shop nutritious eats, beverages, fresh fruits and vegetables at the West End Farmers Market.