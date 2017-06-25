HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tamar Braxton Shows Us Her ‘Little Black Dress’ Style

Singer and Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton kept it short and sexy during last night’s Pre BET Awards Dinner. The Love and War songstress had on a black Dolce and Gabbana with sheer sleeves and a stylish lace choker.
To go perfectly with her little black dress, Tamar wore a pair of Tom Ford designed heels for the dinner. Her make up was also impeccable, hues of brown and gold, while using black mascara and liner to bring out her brown eyes.
What do you think? Did Tamar own the pre BET awards dinner or nah?
Do your thing below by voting and commenting.
Tiny Warns Tamar Braxton To Shut Up
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny
Tamar Braxton Breaks Down Toya Wright Beef
20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’
20 photos Launch gallery
20 Women Who Could Replace Tamar On ‘The Real’
1. AshantiSource:PR 1 of 20
2. Elise NealSource:PR 2 of 20
3. Tisha Campbell MartinSource:PR 3 of 20
4. Jill Marie JonesSource:PR 4 of 20
5. Zendaya5 of 20
6. Tina Campbell6 of 20
7. Jurnee Smollett BellSource:PR 7 of 20
8. Bresha WebbSource:PR 8 of 20
9. Jessica WhiteSource:PR 9 of 20
10. Meagan GoodSource:PR 10 of 20
11. Regina HallSource:PR 11 of 20
12. Eva MarcilleSource:PR 12 of 20
13. LisaRayeSource:PR 13 of 20
14. Vivica FoxSource:PR 14 of 20
15. Essence AtkinsSource:PR 15 of 20
16. SerayahSource:PR 16 of 20
17. Michelle WilliamsSource:PR 17 of 20
18. K. MichelleSource:PR 18 of 20
19. MonicaSource:Instagram 19 of 20
20. BrandySource:PR 20 of 20
comments – Add Yours