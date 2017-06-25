Lifestyle
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Tamar Braxton Shows Us Her ‘Little Black Dress’ Style


Hello Beautiful Staff

Posted 23 hours ago
2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty

Singer and Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton kept it short and sexy during last night’s Pre BET Awards Dinner. The Love and War songstress had on a black Dolce and Gabbana with sheer sleeves and a stylish lace choker.

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty

To go perfectly with her little black dress, Tamar wore a pair of Tom Ford designed heels for the dinner. Her make up was also impeccable, hues of brown and gold, while using black mascara and liner to bring out her brown eyes.

2017 BET Awards 'PRE' - Arrivals

Source: Lucianna Faraone Coccia / Getty

What do you think? Did Tamar own the pre BET awards dinner or nah?

Do your thing below by voting and commenting.

