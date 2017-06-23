Homepage Lead
Home > Homepage Lead

From Prison To Forbes: Jeremy Meeks Talks About His Newfound Success In Fashion And Beyond


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 21 hours ago
Leave a comment

Former convict, Jeremy Meeks, better known as #PrisonBae, is showing off his latest accomplishments in a recent feature with Forbes. Jeremy made his international debut at Milan Fashion Week and became the latest face of Phillip Plein.

Since his mugshot for weapons charges went viral in 2014, Jeremy’s life has taken a drastic turn, and it has looked great every step of the way! The “Hot Convict” recently shared some thoughts with Forbes on his newfound success and definitely has a vision in place regarding where he plans on going with his career. ‘I’m about to be in the studio and I’m currently taking acting classes,” Jeremy revealed. He continued, “I met with Lee Daniels a couple of days ago…And there’s some stuff in the works.” Jeremy made sure not to say much about that particular project – so you should stay tuned!

Fashion week in Milan ! @philippplein78

A post shared by JEREMY MEEKS (@jmeeksofficial) on

In the meantime, most of us won’t mind feasting our eyes on Jeremy’s runway success as he masters the ins and outs of the fashion world. As he’s seen here, Jeremy is featured in the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 ad campaign, where he’s wearing ripped, low waist jeans accented with red stripes and a black short sleeved t-shirt.

Walking for Plein Sport, Jeremy showed off some skin to the masses while wearing black and red fitted sweatpants.

We’re curious to know what the project with Lee Daniels is all about. In the meantime, keep strutting and posing, Jeremy!

DON’T MISS:

Move Over Jeremy Meeks, There’s A New #PrisonBae In Town & We’re Feeling Guilty About Swooning Over Him [PHOTO]

#PrisonBae Jeremy Meeks Has Been Released And He’s Still Dangerously Sexy

Fine Felon Jeremy Meeks Threatens To Sue Over His Action Figure

Prada - Details - Milan Fashion Week SS17

BEST IN SHOW: The Top 25 Looks From Milan Fashion Week

25 photos Launch gallery

BEST IN SHOW: The Top 25 Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Continue reading BEST IN SHOW: The Top 25 Looks From Milan Fashion Week

BEST IN SHOW: The Top 25 Looks From Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week might be over and we are already onto Paris; however, we are showing you the 25 most memorable looks from Milan! From fabulous fringe to drawstring dresses and going monochromatic in bold, you won't want to miss the Spring/Summer 2017 trends from the Milan runway!

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 06-14-21
Music Month Supplement
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now