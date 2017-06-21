Michael Vick, Roddy White Retire as Falcons

The Falcons held a retirement ceremony for former quarterback Michael Vick and Roddy White to commemorate their time as Falcons.

“I’m here today as a retired Atlanta Falcon, and I can live with that forever and will forever be grateful. Thank you,” Vick said.

Vick played 13 seasons in the National Football League, but his career highs happened during his run as quarterback for the Atlanta Falcons from 2001 – 2006; winning four Pro Bowls as quarterback along the way. In 2007, Vick was removed from the Falcons roster after pleading guilty to federal conspiracy charges involving dog-fighting financing and execution. He served 18 months in a federal prison in Kansas. Upon being released from prison, Vick went on to play for the New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Vick’s public displays of support of the Falcons during their journey to the 2017 Super Bowl paralleled his story of redemption.

White played 10 seasons with the Falcons before getting cut in 2016. The four-time Pro Bowler joined Johns Creek High School’s coaching staff this season. He’s the Falcons all-time leading receiver with 10,863 yards. He had 63 touchdown receptions in his career.

The ceremony recognized the contributions and impact both former Falcons made to the organization and the city of Atlanta.

“We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family,” Falcons Owner Arthur Blank said in a statement through the team. “Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city and we are thrilled to be able to honor both Roddy and Michael’s wishes to retire as Falcons, and celebrate their careers.”