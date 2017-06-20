Mobb Deep’s Prodigy Dies At 42

Prodigy, one half of famed Queens rap duo Mobb Deep, has died. Nas wrote an Instagram post confirming the passing the 42-year-old rapper. The news was later confirmed by the group’s publicist in a statement:

“It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep. Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family’s privacy at this time.”

Mobb Deep has been featured on the “Art of Rap” tour, along with fellow hip-hop veterans Ghostface Killah, KRS-One and Ice-T and the group gave what is believed to be Prodigy’s last performance on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

