Grammy Award Winner Cece Winans’ Fall in Love Tour Stops in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. — Ten-time Grammy Award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist CeCe Winans will follow her recently released number one album “Let Them Fall In Love,” with a national tour. The Fall In Love Tour presented by Medi-Share is Winans’ first solo tour in a decade and will make a stop in Atlanta June 23.

Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time and is credited as one of the most accomplished and celebrated women in modern music history. Her current release ‘Let Them Fall In Love’ (released via Puresprings Gospel/Thirty Tigers last month) has been both critically and consumer acclaimed. The album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Chart.

The eighth of 10 siblings in the revered Detroit-based Winans family, CeCe Winans became a prominent contemporary gospel artist through performances and recordings with brother BeBe. As a duo, BeBe and CeCe proved to be the most commercially successful of the numerous Winans groupings. Their first album, “Lord Lift Us Up,” was released in 1984. In the mid- ‘90s, CeCe began her solo career – releasing “Alone in His Presence” in 1995. By the end of the ’90s, she had a handful of RIAA gold and platinum certifications, as well as eight Dove Awards.

In addition to heavy airplay across Urban Adult Contemporary, AAA, and Non Comm radio stations, her recent project’s first single “Never Have to Be Alone,” landed in the Top 5 on the Hot Gospel Songs.

“I’m looking forward to my upcoming Falling In Love tour! I’m excited about sharing love and joy through my music,” said Winans.

“We are honored to partner with Grammy-award winning Christian artist, CeCe Winans,” said Christian Care Ministry CEO, Ted Squires. “As the best-selling female gospel artist of all time, CeCe has touched hearts and changed lives with her soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. What a privilege to stand beside her as she shares her heart and passion with audiences during her “Fall In Love” tour, featuring songs from her latest album.”

For ticket information, visit http://www.cecewinans.com.

Photo by Jeremy Cowart