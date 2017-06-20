An Artful Welcome

Start making memories in ATL before even leaving the airport. Loupe, the innovative art-streaming platform that has taken the number one lifestyle app spot in the Apple Store in 35 countries, now has a presence in the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport arrivals terminal. This summer from June until August travelers will be able to experience a curated collection highlighting artwork from Atlanta natives.

Loupe’s Airport Art Installation aims to bring a sense of tranquility to the chaos of what is known as the busiest arrivals terminal in the world. Work from artists including Alea Hurst, Khalilah Birdsong, and DL Warfield will help travelers escape from the stressful airport hustle and bustle to a unique and serene environment.

Loupe’s installation will completely transform the arrivals terminal into a virtual art gallery, making the baggage claim process an enjoyable and memorable activity. There’s no better way for visitors to be welcomed to the city than by Atlanta’s most talented artists and an art experience unlike any other.