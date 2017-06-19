Cook County Board Commissioner Robert Steele Passes At 55

Our condolences and prayers extend to the family, loved ones and friends of Commissioner Robert Steele. He died late this morning at 55. The Cook County Board Commissioner would have turned 56 on June 29.

Robert Steele, son of former Cook County Commissioner and Board President Bobbie Steele, graduated with a degree from Morgan State University in Baltimore, Md. Steele worked as a Community Outreach Manager in Chicago’s Park District and as Executive Director of the Lawndale Business & Local Development Corporation.

The official statement from Cook County Board President, Toni Preckwinkle says, “I am saddened to learn of the death today of Commissioner Robert Steele. Robert’s life was marked by his long career in public service for the residents of Chicago and Cook County. He took office as Cook County Commissioner of the 2nd District in 2006. His contributions to the Board were many. He was President Pro-Tempore of the Cook County Board of Commissioners and the Forest Preserve District Board. He served as chairman of the Environmental Control Committee and the Contract Compliance Committee and as vice chairman of the Health and Hospitals Committee,” Preckwinkle said.

“Robert was a lifelong Chicagoan and he cared deeply about his community of North Lawndale. He was a tireless advocate for organ donation after receiving a kidney transplant from his sister and could always be counted on to explain why organ donation is so important. In addition to his Cook County Board committees, Robert served on several local and national boards. He was member of Mt. Sinai Hospital board of directors, the Gift of Hope board of directors and he served as president of the board of trustees of Frazier Preparatory Academy. He was also a leader nationally. Robert served as a member of the board of the National Association of Counties Officials (NACo) and was a member of the board of the National Association of Black County Officials (NABCO). He had served as president of NABCO from 2008-2010.”

The Cook County Board President continued, “My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this difficult time.”