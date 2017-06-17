A Poem: Walk With Your Sons

As I stood at the “line “
A beautiful sight I did see , a young man
and by his side a young shorty, around the age of 8 .
They caught my eye because I sensed a closeness .
They were Black ,both casual and neatly dressed ,
None of that neighborhood mess .
As they walked the man kept a watchful eye on the shorty
and the shorty an eye on the man. he knew the “ ways “
of the man and he waited for the cues, for direction.
I noticed the mutual respect . they clearly had
A understanding …………………………
Walk with your Sons ………………………………………….
Guide him, hold his hand as long as you can ,
Teach him and demonstrate how to be a Man .
Teach him to respect all women, elders and his fellow man.
Instill a value system early , so when the time comes
and he is tested he can “Stand.“
Walk with your Sons .……………………………
Help him to understand early what he sees
and help him to establish a strong sense of foundation
and identity .Let him know that he is loved , so the world
won’t seem soo cold. The day will come when that love
is repaid, perhaps when you are old .
Walk with your Sons
Talk with him, explore his mind. You’d be surprised
what you may find. Promote education , technical skills
Teach him an honest way to pay his bills .Give him a
caring “ push “ if you must , he’ll understand one day
the reason for all the “ fuss “ Without preparation ,
it’s like pushing a empty cart uphill .
Walk with your Sons ………..