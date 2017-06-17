A Poem: Walk With Your Sons

As I stood at the “line “

A beautiful sight I did see , a young man

and by his side a young shorty, around the age of 8 .

They caught my eye because I sensed a closeness .

They were Black ,both casual and neatly dressed ,

None of that neighborhood mess .

As they walked the man kept a watchful eye on the shorty

and the shorty an eye on the man. he knew the “ ways “

of the man and he waited for the cues, for direction.

I noticed the mutual respect . they clearly had

A understanding …………………………

Walk with your Sons ​………………………………………….

Guide him, hold his hand as long as you can ,

Teach him and demonstrate how to be a Man .

Teach him to respect all women, elders and his fellow man.

Instill a value system early , so when the time comes

and he is tested he can “Stand.“

Walk with your Sons .​……………………………

Help him to understand early what he sees

and help him to establish a strong sense of foundation

and identity .Let him know that he is loved , so the world

won’t seem soo cold. The day will come when that love

is repaid, perhaps when you are old .

Walk with your Sons

Talk with him, explore his mind. You’d be surprised

what you may find. Promote education , technical skills

Teach him an honest way to pay his bills .Give him a

caring “ push “ if you must , he’ll understand one day

the reason for all the “ fuss “ Without preparation ,

it’s like pushing a empty cart uphill .

Walk with your Sons ………..