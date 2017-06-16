Social Media Reacts: Philando Castile Acquitted

Really? Again? Feeling some kind of way about this craziness, I jumped on social media to connect with others sharing my absolute disbelief and frustration. To me, the video evidence seemed so clear cut. Why am I shocked? Seriously. This is so heartbreaking. We just can’t let up on being vigilant that @BlackLivesMatter.
#PhilandoCastile‘s mother: “he loved this city and this city killed him. And now the murderer is free” pic.twitter.com/M04ktZYvRy
— Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 16, 2017
#PhilandoCastile was shot in cold blood. The world watched it LIVE. What will it take for the justice system to value Black lives?
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) June 16, 2017
#PhilandoCastile should be alive today. We saw an officer choose to kill him & in this injustice system, it wasn’t enough for a conviction.
— deray mckesson (@deray) June 16, 2017
#PhilandoCastile #BlackLivesMatter. This would be unthinkable if it wasn’t so expected.
— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 16, 2017
Never forget #PhilandoCastile pic.twitter.com/pLaW4H079u
— Black News (@BlackNewsOutlet) June 16, 2017
#PhilandoCastile “memorized the names of the 500 children he served every day—along with their food allergies.” https://t.co/woXxok6KWH
— Gabe Ortíz 🏳️🌈 (@TUSK81) June 16, 2017