Social Media Reacts: Philando Castile Acquitted

Really? Again? Feeling some kind of way about this craziness, I jumped on social media to connect with others sharing my absolute disbelief and frustration. To me, the video evidence seemed so clear cut. Why am I shocked? Seriously. This is so heartbreaking. We just can’t let up on being vigilant that @BlackLivesMatter.

#PhilandoCastile‘s mother: “he loved this city and this city killed him. And now the murderer is free” pic.twitter.com/M04ktZYvRy — Benjamin Dixon (@BenjaminPDixon) June 16, 2017

#PhilandoCastile was shot in cold blood. The world watched it LIVE. What will it take for the justice system to value Black lives? — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) June 16, 2017

#PhilandoCastile should be alive today. We saw an officer choose to kill him & in this injustice system, it wasn’t enough for a conviction. — deray mckesson (@deray) June 16, 2017

#PhilandoCastile #BlackLivesMatter. This would be unthinkable if it wasn’t so expected. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 16, 2017