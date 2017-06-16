castile

Social Media Reacts: Philando Castile Acquitted


Shari Noland, Defender Executive Editor

Posted 4 hours ago
Really? Again? Feeling some kind of way about this craziness, I jumped on social media to connect with others sharing my absolute disbelief and frustration. To me, the video evidence seemed so clear cut. Why am I shocked? Seriously. This is so heartbreaking. We just can’t let up on being vigilant that @BlackLivesMatter.

