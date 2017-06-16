City of Atlanta Launches New ATLPlus Parking Program

ATLANTA, Ga. – The City of Atlanta this week announced that SP Plus Corporation (SP+), a leader in parking management, ground transportation and ancillary services, will begin managing the City’s on-street parking program, ATLPlus. The municipal division of SP+ will provide parking enforcement, meter maintenance, collection and citation processing services.

“The City of Atlanta is pleased to announce the launch of a new, customer-based parking experience with ATLPlus,” said Mayor Kasim Reed. “With the addition of upgraded equipment and integration of smartphone apps, ATLPlus will minimize the time it takes for residents and visitors to safely and legally park their vehicles. In addition, customers will now have an opportunity to dispute tickets through an administrative review process. We are confident that SP Plus will bring a new level of experience and service to parking in our city.”

For the first time, ATLPlus will allow customers up to 14 days to contest a citation online, in person or by mail. Each contested citation will be reviewed by the Department of Public Works’ Administrative Review Process. The purpose of this process will be to determine if the citation is valid or invalid. This will provide increased oversight of SP+ and rapid feedback regarding the validity of a parking citation. Administrative reviews will be conducted by specially trained staff in the Department of Public Works and within 15 business days each contested citation will be reviewed and individuals will be notified of the validity of their parking citation.

SP+ will upgrade the City’s 2,400 metered parking spaces—ultimately, providing residents and visitors with a state-of-the-art smart parking system. Immediate upgrades include the conversion to a program using license plate recognition technology for enforcement. Over the coming months, SP+ plans to meet with neighborhood stakeholders to discuss the impact of the new program, enhanced customer service and operational efficiency.

“We are excited to have earned the City’s trust to make needed improvements to this valuable public service. Our objective will be to enhance the parking experience for customers by deploying new equipment while our staff maintains the southern hospitality for which Atlanta is known,” said Thomas Hagerman, executive vice president for SP Plus.

“We’re excited about the enhanced benefits customers can expect from ATLPlus,” said Department of Public Works Commissioner William Johnson. “The City’s new parking program is designed to enhance the customer parking experience, and users will benefit from the convenient payment options and the technological and safety improvements.”