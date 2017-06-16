At Open Casting Call, Missy Asks “Can You Work It?”

The Queen of Rap & Hip-Hop, Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott held an open casting call for an upcoming project in Atlanta, taking to Twitter just days before and calling for all dancers and “tricksters” ages 16 and older. The specific instructions: Be at Dance 411, one of Atlanta’s most elite dance studios, at 8 p.m. sharp. By 6 p.m., lines were wrapped around the building and spilling into the streets.

Although a frenzy was predicted, the turnout was more than anticipated. Three hours into registration, notable choreographers, Sean Bankhead and Dante Corde’, had to move the gathering outside where they taught the choreography in large groups to Missy’s singles “WTF” and “Get Your Freak On.”

Mykenzie Shephard, a Warner Robins native and recent Houston County High School graduate, was amongst the few to arrive as early as 4 p.m. and was able to learn the choreography indoors as well as audition in front of Missy Elliott herself. “The experience was very fun, hectic, and wild. I would definitely do it again,” says Shephard, who waited for 11 hours.

Auditions continued up until 5 a.m. the next morning, giving everyone in attendance an opportunity to be seen.

It’s been a while since the “Work It” and “I’m Better” rapper has hosted open auditions. While details of the project have not yet been disclosed, it’s confirmed Missy will be headlining the FYF Festival next month in Los Angeles, alongside singer Frank Ocean and others.