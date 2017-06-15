The 12 Most Stylish Dads In Black Hollywood

When it comes to celebrity style, we often focus on the women. From their stunning red carpet dresses to their shoe game, we’re often so obsessed with “Who’s she wearing?” that we didn’t even realize that former President Barack Obama wore the same tuxedo for his entire presidency.

Since men don’t usually get the attention they deserve, especially when it comes to their wardrobe, we’re honoring a few stylish men just in time for Father’s Day. Keep reading for twelve of the most dapper dads in Hollywood.

KANYE WEST

Easter 2017 A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Apr 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

When it comes to stylish celebrity dads, Kanye West likely tops any and every list. The husband of Kim Kardashian and father of North and Saint West is always outfitted in the latest designer fashions, and knows how to make anything look stylish.

Jay Z

Beyoncé‘s husband also deserves an honorable mention on our list of most stylish dads in Hollywood. Whether he’s wearing a Yankee fitted cap or Tom Ford suit, the hip hop mogul is style personified. The stylish father of Blue Ivy will also become the dad of twins any day.

DIDDY

My outfit pays homage to #CommeDesGarcons as far as the fearlessness and getting out of the box!! That's what we represent!! #METGALA A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on May 1, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

When it comes to men’s style, Diddy is definitely at the top of our list. The music mogul, fashion designer and father of six is always dressed to impress. His most memorable look to date? His Rick Owens suit with matching cape at this year’s Met Gala.

LEBRON JAMES

THANKFUL, GRATEFUL, HUMBLED, BLESSED, THANK YOU!!! #StriveForGreatness🚀 #RWTW🏅 #TheKidFromAkron👑 #JamesGang🔥 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:26am PST

Although we usually see the NBA star in a jersey, LeBron James definitely knows to pull it together off the court. Last year, he was voted Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated and the cover showed off his impeccable style.

FUTURE

U gave up & i didn't. ALL blessings A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on May 21, 2017 at 11:15am PDT

After countless hit after hit and two albums released in just the past six months, Future has certainly become one of the most notable rappers in the game. The father of four, most famously Ciara’s son Future Zahir, is also known for his fashionable looks.

IDRIS ELBA

What's up #NYC!! Pumped to be here at #Superdry34ST kickin off our fresh new collection #idriselbaxsuperdry! A post shared by Idris Elba (@idriselba) on Jul 18, 2016 at 10:46am PDT

Idris Elba is one of the most desired men in Hollywood, and his dapper style definitely adds to his sex appeal. The stylish British actor is also a father to a daughter and son.

KEVIN HART

The comedian, who’s currently expecting his third child with wife Eniko, continues to make box office-hit movies and never fails to make us laugh both onscreen and on stage. As the comedian has elevated in his career, he’s also upgraded his style.

RUSSELL WESTBROOK

NBA player Russell Westbrook is celebrating his first Father’s Day this year! He and wife Nina Earl just welcomed their first son, Noah, in May. Westbrook, who often refers to himself as a #fashionking on Instagram, has become known for his statement-making style!

OMARI HARDWICK

Omari Hardwick has become most known for his starring role on Power, but we’ve been paying attention to the handsome and talented actor for a while. Both on and off-screen, the husband and father of two usually dresses the part.

DWAYNE WADE

The NBA star is known for his unique style, and despite the haters, we applaud Wade for taking fashion risks, usually with his wife Gabrielle Union on his arm. The dad of three was most recently spotted in this Gucci getup at the CFDA awards alongside Union.

CHANCE THE RAPPER

The Chicago-bred rapper and father of one-year-old daughter Kensli is most known for his musical talents and philanthropy, but Chance the Rapper also has a unique style that’s becomes his own, and usually adorned with his signature “3” hat.

JOHN LEGEND

Singer John Legend has become just as famous for his singing as he is to being married to Chrissy Teigen and the dad to their gorgeous daughter Luna. Legend has also had some legendary style moments like this dope Gucci suit he wore to the Billboard Music Awards.

