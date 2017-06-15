New GPB Show to Bring Black Women’s Voices to the Forefront

This Sunday, Georgia Public Broadcasting will premiere “A Seat at the Table,” a new weekly television series featuring co-hosts Denene Millner, Monica Pearson and Christine White. On the exciting new show, the trio will discuss the diverse experiences, perspectives and challenges of African-American women giving them an unrivaled platform in local Atlanta television programming.

From candid conversations about national news, family, kids, careers, medicine, sexuality and finance to beauty, fashion and relationships, the hosting trio will relate their ideas and experiences and engage viewers in the conversation.

“I think this is a time for us to focus on the things of substance that really impact women, and not only our lives but the lives of the people around us,” said White. “And it’s also an opportunity to really give voice to that which has not been spoken of in public places before … to give confidence to values and thoughts that black women have in private places.”

“Each of the hosts is accomplished in her own right and brings a unique point of view to the program,” said Teya Ryan, President and CEO of GPB.

A veteran television producer, Ryan believed it important that GPB reflect the many varied and diverse communities it serves across the state of Georgia, so green-lighting “A Seat at the Table” was an easy decision. “Public media is the ideal place to shine a light on conversations that enlighten and provide a platform for all voices. I have high expectations for what these powerful women can accomplish simply through conversation.”

For generations, black women have gathered around kitchen tables sharing insights, feelings and wisdom – always wisdom. These thoughtful and informed voices are so rarely heard or fully articulated. Until now.

“A Seat at the Table’s” hosts are sharp, outspoken, unapologetic African-American women who will offer straightforward unique perspectives re brought to life through candid conversations about everything from national news to whatever has their attention at the moment.

The mission of the show is simple: to give African-American women a forum to educate communities about the black woman’s experience, life and journey.

“Since 1969, when I started being paid to do interviews, I’ve always had to keep my thoughts to myself,” said Kaufman Pearson. “Now there were viewers who thought I sometimes did share my thoughts by the way I moved or the way I raised my eyebrows. But this gave me an opportunity to see me more as a reader and more as a reporter in the sense that that’s what I’ve done all my life but they never really knew what I thought. So, at this point it’s like, ‘What do I have to lose? What do I really have to lose?’ Absolutely nothing. And it’s time for people to know me … who I really am, and not their perception of who I am.”

Plans call for 13 episodes for the inaugural season, which began filming in May. The program will air throughout the summer and fall, beginning with the June 18 premiere.

About the hosts:

Denene Millner

New York Times best-selling author Denene Millner is an award-winning journalist whose insightful and captivating pieces have secured her foothold in the entertainment, parenting, social media and book publishing industries. The former Parenting magazine columnist has penned 27 books, including “Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man,” co-written with Steve Harvey, “Around the Way Girl,” a memoir with actress Taraji P. Henson and “The Vow,” which later became a lifetime movie, “With this Ring.” Millner also is the editor of Denene Millner Books, an imprint that publishes works featuring African-American children. The Atlanta wife and mother of two has contributed to Essence, Ebony, Women’s Health, Redbook and Family Circle; her extensive broadcast experience includes appearances on many daytime talk and radio shows.

Monica Pearson

Monica Kaufman Pearson is the first minority woman to anchor the daily evening news in Atlanta where she worked for 37 years at the leading station WSB-TV. Pearson is a native of Louisville, Ky., and a graduate of the University of Louisville, where afterward she was a reporter for the Louisville Times newspaper and a reporter and weekend anchor for WHAS TV in Louisville. Pearson has won over 33 Southern Regional and local Emmy Awards for reporting, anchoring and her Closeups celebrity interview show. Since retiring in 2012, Pearson has remained busy and graduated with a Master’s Degree, Magna Cum Laude from the University of Georgia Grady College of Journalism and Mass communication in 2014. Pearson hosts a three-hour weekly music and talk show on Sunday on KISS 104.1 FM and also does Closeups Interviews for WSBTV.com.

Christine White

Christine White Esq., MBA is a modern renaissance activist, she is driven by her passion for civic engagement. Attorney White is a speaker, author, investor and business advisor. She is a leader for all things related to business. Raised in California’s Bay Area, White took a strong interest and action in creating start up African-American groups for students and studies. White is a proud Alumna of Spelman College, John Marshall Law School and Georgia Institute of Technology. Studying Political Science at Spelman College, she began working in the entertainment industry, which allowed her to have leverage in her work as an attorney and launch several criminal justice reform movements. In 2007, White founded a Collective Renaissance Guild with the purpose of infusing arts, civic engagement and philanthropy into the cultural fabric of the Power Generation. She was a former prosecutor in Fulton County and continues to support many community efforts like The Andrew Young Foundation and HEAL. White is currently serving as Managing Attorney at White Legal Strategy Group, LLC., and resides in Atlanta with her teenage daughter, Karma.