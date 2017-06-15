Chicago Metro Area Father’s Day Activities

It’s time to celebrate dad, but you’re not sure where to go? There’s so much going on this weekend in the Chicago area, from Father’s Day brunches and activities to Junteenth celebrations, we’ve decided to break down some of the more interesting and low-cost options. (Ok, we threw in a few splurge choices as well!) Plus, you won’t want to miss our 16-page music “CHI DEF” Black Music Month Edition tucked in this week’s issue. We’re celebrating the wonderful diversity of our musical culture. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for our 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade on August 12 at 10 a.m.

Real Men Cook

WHEN: June 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE:

BBF At Douglas Park Field House

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

1401 S. Sacramento Dr., Chicago, IL 60623

Hosted by Rufus Williams

BBEF Family Services

773-542-7300

Dan Ryan Woods – South Side

Hosted by Keith Martin, Sr. Organizing

D.A.D.D.Y (Developing A Dedicated Driven Youth)

773-297-1707

Dolton Park Districts Early Learning Center

729 Engle Street, Dolton, IL

Hosted by FATHERS AND BLESSINGS

Demetrious Walker

708-730-COOK (2665)

Hales Franciscan High School

4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave. – Bronzeville

Hosted By Anthony Daniels

773-285-8400

Trinity United Church of Christ – Gary, IN

1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN 46407

Hosted by Rev. John Jackson

219-944-0500

Real Men Cook Father’s Day Celebration will continue its long tradition of serving healthy foods and promoting nutrition when it holds its event at a variety of locations this year. The celebration takes place on Father’s Day: Sunday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

In making the announcement, Ayinde Cartman, Executive Director, Real Men Charities, noted that this year’s celebration will mark the 28th anniversary of this iconic Father’s Day Celebration. He added that each host site will bring its own unique flavor to the event but are committed to support Real Men Cook’s tradition to incorporate healthy foods into their food offerings. So, in addition to barbecue ribs, chicken, and other tasty tidbits, there will be salads, raw foods, grilled and roasted vegetables, fruits and baked fish and chicken.

In keeping with Healthy Chicago 2.0 Plan and its attention to trauma in our communities, Real Men Cook is including a focus on mental health awareness, an initiative the Charities has been involved in for 26 years in association with internationally respected psychiatrist Dr. Carl Bell, who has done outstanding work in this area. Dr. Obari Cartman, psychologist and author, will be on site at various locations discussing issues that relate to trauma. He will make a special effort to reach out to young male attendees.

Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby

WHEN: June 17, 9 a.m. to Noon

WHERE: Volkening Lake, 900 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg

COST: Pre-registration $10 (resident) $15 (non-resident) Pre-registration ends at 4 p.m. on June 16. Day-of registration is $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents.

ACTIVITIES: Fish, food, fun and fathers! Take part in the Schaumburg Park District’s Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby at Volkening Lake. Prizes will be awarded for shortest fish, longest fish, most fish caught and most unique catch for each age group. Age groups consist of 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17 years and a father’s group. Everyone receives a hot dog, chips and soda. Participants must bring their own poles and bait.

Vintage Garage

WHEN: JUNE 18, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: The Vintage Garage, 5051 N. Broadway

COST: $5 admission

Bring your dad to The Vintage Garage on June 18! There’s no better spot for him to replace the records Grandma sold at her yard sale, or to find that special album of his that was destroyed at a party in 1986. In its 6th season, Chicago’s only all vintage market draws retro lovers from all over Chicago and beyond. With 100 vendors specializing in all things vintage, it won’t be your typical Father’s Day BBQ. Besides the usual great merchandise seen across the spectrum of vintage each month, our dealers will bring on the vinyl, stereo and musical gear that they’ve been hoarding all winter for this show. You’ll also see some classic cars thanks to Outcold Marketing and Schlep-it.

3rd Annual Whiskey By The Water Brunch

WHEN: June 18, 12 to 5 p.m.

WHERE: South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 South Shore Drive

COST: Brunch only, $40; Tasting only, $50; Whiskey Sampling and Brunch, $75

This event has become a celebrated Whiskey Tasting on Father’s Day each year! Enjoy a full brunch buffet. Brunch is open to attendees of any age. The tasting area will be limited to those who are 21 years or older and have purchased the appropriate ticket. http://eatdrinkbeevents.com/

Father’s Day Prayer Vigil

WHEN: June 18, 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Tuley Park, 90TH & KING DRIVE

COST: Free

The groups will be praying for a safe summer for our children and communities. In addition, there will be information about employment opportunities, mentorship programs and more. All believers are encouraged to attend. For more information: 773-651-3958 or visit www: chesterfieldcommunitycouncil.org.

2nd Annual Diamond Spirit Awards Honoring Outstanding Leaders, Motivators & Fathers in the Community

WHEN: June 18

WHERE: Camelot Banquets, 8624 W. 95th St. Hickory Hills

COST: General Tickets $55.00 / VIP Ticket $75.00

Reserve Full Father’s Day Table of 10/$600 — Includes a centerpiece with your father’s photo and a three-sentence tribute from you.

ACTIVITIES: An Accessory Fashion Show Narrated by DJ Tracy Williams, steppers music, contemporary jazz, and a soulful concert with “The Empress of Soul” Theresa Griffin. For tickets, please call

Dr. Angelia Roberts-Watkins (312) 388-1241, BLY Office (773) 667-9608

or email betterloveyourself@gmail.com

Salvation Army Father’s Day

WHEN: June 18 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: 825 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago

ACTIVITIES: Lunch will be served family style at noon on each table. Volunteers will refill serving bowls and some will serve beverages.

COST: Free

Special Father’s Day Comedy Show

WHEN: June 18, Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Club What’s Up, 735 Torrence (154TH and Torrence), Calumet City

COST: $35 advance; $40 at door

For more information, call: (386) 847-0242

ACTIVITIES:

Hosted by Mike Samp. Featured comedians: Meechie Hall, Marilee, Mz. Sharelle, Marvin Phipps w/ Special Guest Comedian. Free parking, food.

Father’s Day BBQ

WHEN: Sunday, June 18, noon – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Brookfield Zoo

COST:

$41.95 Adult

$31.95 Child (3-11 years old)

No charge – Children under 2 child (high chairs available – SORRY NO BOOSTERS)

ACTIVITIES: Bring Dad for a fun noontime Father’s Day barbeque in our Pavilions featuring an interactive DJ. Enjoying a complete, all-you-can-eat summertime buffet has never been easier. Cash bar service will be available. Seating is limited and reservations are required.

49th Annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show

WHEN: JUNE 18: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook

COST: Free

ACTIVITIES: One of the largest open-air car shows in the Midwest! Oakbrook Center Father’s Day Classic Car Show!

This Father’s Day, Oakbrook Center is offering a great way to drive dad crazy! On Sunday, June 18, the prestigious outdoor shopping destination will once again transform into a classic car lover’s paradise as it plays host to the 49th Annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show. More than 70,000 visitors are expected to attend this one-day-only event where more than 90 antique, classic, vintage and specialty automobiles will be on display throughout Oakbrook Center. Admission is free and vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The 12th Annual Lake Meadows Art Fair

WHEN: June 17 – June 18

WHERE: Corner of 33rd Street and M. L. King Drive, across from the Lake Meadows Shopping Center

COST: Free

ACTIVITIES: Local and nationally acclaimed fine artists, jewelry makers, clothing designers, artisans and vendors of specialty items and collectibles will be showcased at the fair.