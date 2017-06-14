Chicago Metro Area Father’s Day Activities

It’s time to celebrate dad, but you’re not sure where to go? There’s so much going on this weekend in the Chicago area, from Father’s Day brunches and activities to Junteenth celebrations, we’ve decided to break down some of the more interesting and low-cost options. (Ok, we threw in a few splurge choices as well!) Plus, you won’t want to miss our 16-page music “CHI DEF” Black Music Month Edition tucked in this week’s issue. We’re celebrating the wonderful diversity of our musical culture. And don’t forget to mark your calendars for our 88th Annual Bud Billiken Parade on August 12 at 10 a.m.
Real Men Cook
WHEN: June 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE:
BBF At Douglas Park Field House
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
1401 S. Sacramento Dr., Chicago, IL 60623
Hosted by Rufus Williams
BBEF Family Services
773-542-7300
Dan Ryan Woods – South Side
Hosted by Keith Martin, Sr. Organizing
D.A.D.D.Y (Developing A Dedicated Driven Youth)
773-297-1707
Dolton Park Districts Early Learning Center
729 Engle Street, Dolton, IL
Hosted by FATHERS AND BLESSINGS
Demetrious Walker
708-730-COOK (2665)
Hales Franciscan High School
4930 S. Cottage Grove Ave. – Bronzeville
Hosted By Anthony Daniels
773-285-8400
Trinity United Church of Christ – Gary, IN
1276 W. 20th Ave., Gary, IN 46407
Hosted by Rev. John Jackson
219-944-0500
Real Men Cook Father’s Day Celebration will continue its long tradition of serving healthy foods and promoting nutrition when it holds its event at a variety of locations this year. The celebration takes place on Father’s Day: Sunday, June 18 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In making the announcement, Ayinde Cartman, Executive Director, Real Men Charities, noted that this year’s celebration will mark the 28th anniversary of this iconic Father’s Day Celebration. He added that each host site will bring its own unique flavor to the event but are committed to support Real Men Cook’s tradition to incorporate healthy foods into their food offerings. So, in addition to barbecue ribs, chicken, and other tasty tidbits, there will be salads, raw foods, grilled and roasted vegetables, fruits and baked fish and chicken.
In keeping with Healthy Chicago 2.0 Plan and its attention to trauma in our communities, Real Men Cook is including a focus on mental health awareness, an initiative the Charities has been involved in for 26 years in association with internationally respected psychiatrist Dr. Carl Bell, who has done outstanding work in this area. Dr. Obari Cartman, psychologist and author, will be on site at various locations discussing issues that relate to trauma. He will make a special effort to reach out to young male attendees.
Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby
WHEN: June 17, 9 a.m. to Noon
WHERE: Volkening Lake, 900 W. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg
COST: Pre-registration $10 (resident) $15 (non-resident) Pre-registration ends at 4 p.m. on June 16. Day-of registration is $15 for residents and $20 for non-residents.
ACTIVITIES: Fish, food, fun and fathers! Take part in the Schaumburg Park District’s Father’s Day Weekend Fishing Derby at Volkening Lake. Prizes will be awarded for shortest fish, longest fish, most fish caught and most unique catch for each age group. Age groups consist of 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13-17 years and a father’s group. Everyone receives a hot dog, chips and soda. Participants must bring their own poles and bait.
Vintage Garage
WHEN: JUNE 18, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
WHERE: The Vintage Garage, 5051 N. Broadway
COST: $5 admission
Bring your dad to The Vintage Garage on June 18! There’s no better spot for him to replace the records Grandma sold at her yard sale, or to find that special album of his that was destroyed at a party in 1986. In its 6th season, Chicago’s only all vintage market draws retro lovers from all over Chicago and beyond. With 100 vendors specializing in all things vintage, it won’t be your typical Father’s Day BBQ. Besides the usual great merchandise seen across the spectrum of vintage each month, our dealers will bring on the vinyl, stereo and musical gear that they’ve been hoarding all winter for this show. You’ll also see some classic cars thanks to Outcold Marketing and Schlep-it.
3rd Annual Whiskey By The Water Brunch
WHEN: June 18, 12 to 5 p.m.
WHERE: South Shore Cultural Center, 7059 South Shore Drive
COST: Brunch only, $40; Tasting only, $50; Whiskey Sampling and Brunch, $75
This event has become a celebrated Whiskey Tasting on Father’s Day each year! Enjoy a full brunch buffet. Brunch is open to attendees of any age. The tasting area will be limited to those who are 21 years or older and have purchased the appropriate ticket. http://eatdrinkbeevents.com/
Father’s Day Prayer Vigil
WHEN: June 18, 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Tuley Park, 90TH & KING DRIVE
COST: Free
The groups will be praying for a safe summer for our children and communities. In addition, there will be information about employment opportunities, mentorship programs and more. All believers are encouraged to attend. For more information: 773-651-3958 or visit www: chesterfieldcommunitycouncil.org.
2nd Annual Diamond Spirit Awards Honoring Outstanding Leaders, Motivators & Fathers in the Community
WHEN: June 18
WHERE: Camelot Banquets, 8624 W. 95th St. Hickory Hills
COST: General Tickets $55.00 / VIP Ticket $75.00
Reserve Full Father’s Day Table of 10/$600 — Includes a centerpiece with your father’s photo and a three-sentence tribute from you.
ACTIVITIES: An Accessory Fashion Show Narrated by DJ Tracy Williams, steppers music, contemporary jazz, and a soulful concert with “The Empress of Soul” Theresa Griffin. For tickets, please call
Dr. Angelia Roberts-Watkins (312) 388-1241, BLY Office (773) 667-9608
or email betterloveyourself@gmail.com
Salvation Army Father’s Day
WHEN: June 18 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: 825 North Christiana Avenue, Chicago
ACTIVITIES: Lunch will be served family style at noon on each table. Volunteers will refill serving bowls and some will serve beverages.
COST: Free
Special Father’s Day Comedy Show
WHEN: June 18, Doors open at 6 p.m., showtime at 8 p.m.
WHERE: Club What’s Up, 735 Torrence (154TH and Torrence), Calumet City
COST: $35 advance; $40 at door
For more information, call: (386) 847-0242
ACTIVITIES:
Hosted by Mike Samp. Featured comedians: Meechie Hall, Marilee, Mz. Sharelle, Marvin Phipps w/ Special Guest Comedian. Free parking, food.
Father’s Day BBQ
WHEN: Sunday, June 18, noon – 2 p.m.
WHERE: Brookfield Zoo
COST:
$41.95 Adult
$31.95 Child (3-11 years old)
No charge – Children under 2 child (high chairs available – SORRY NO BOOSTERS)
ACTIVITIES: Bring Dad for a fun noontime Father’s Day barbeque in our Pavilions featuring an interactive DJ. Enjoying a complete, all-you-can-eat summertime buffet has never been easier. Cash bar service will be available. Seating is limited and reservations are required.
49th Annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show
WHEN: JUNE 18: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook
COST: Free
ACTIVITIES: One of the largest open-air car shows in the Midwest! Oakbrook Center Father’s Day Classic Car Show!
This Father’s Day, Oakbrook Center is offering a great way to drive dad crazy! On Sunday, June 18, the prestigious outdoor shopping destination will once again transform into a classic car lover’s paradise as it plays host to the 49th Annual Father’s Day Classic Car Show. More than 70,000 visitors are expected to attend this one-day-only event where more than 90 antique, classic, vintage and specialty automobiles will be on display throughout Oakbrook Center. Admission is free and vehicles will be on display from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 12th Annual Lake Meadows Art Fair
WHEN: June 17 – June 18
WHERE: Corner of 33rd Street and M. L. King Drive, across from the Lake Meadows Shopping Center
COST: Free
ACTIVITIES: Local and nationally acclaimed fine artists, jewelry makers, clothing designers, artisans and vendors of specialty items and collectibles will be showcased at the fair.