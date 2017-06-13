Tell Someone to “Dump the Pump” on June 15 and Get a Free Cup of Coffee

The annual savings for Chicagoland residents who switch their daily commute from driving a car to taking public transportation is $11,262 or $938 per month, according to the American Public Transportation Association’s (APTA) Transit Savings Report. The RTA is Celebrating “Dump the Pump Day” with Chicagoland residents.

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA), Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace bus want to thank riders and celebrate ‘Dump the Pump Day 2017’ on Thursday, June 15. During morning rush hour on June 15, Cubic Transportation Systems, the developer of the Ventra™ fare payment system, will offer a free cup of coffee as a thank you to transit riders who show a Ventra Card, the Ventra mobile app or Metra ticket, while supplies last. Cubic is sponsoring the ‘Coffee from Cubic’ via coffee trucks at the Northwest Transportation Center in Schaumburg; the CTA Roosevelt Station; and near Ogilvie Transportation Center and Union Station in Chicago. Share #DumpThePumpChi or #DTPChi on Social Media. For questions or more information contact Susan Massel at RTA: massels@RTAchicago.org