American Idol! Casting

#NOWCASTING: AMERICAN IDOL

The global phenomenon AMERICAN IDOL is back with world-renowned judge Katy Perry!

Doron Ofir Casting is proud to announce that we are now casting in coordination with American Idol for the country’s most talented, unique, and inspiring solo singers from around the country between the ages of 15 – 28 years old.

Every year, tens of thousands of hopefuls from across the nation audition for a shot at stardom. This is your chance to get an exclusive invitation to audition directly for the executive producers.

To be considered you must email the following information to: americanidolcasting@popular.productions

· Full Name

· Age

· Location

· Contact Information (phone & email)

· Video link showcasing your talent (Youtube, Vimeo, Dropbox etc..)

· 5-10 recent photos

· A brief paragraph describing yourself, your upbringing, and why you would like this opportunity.

