U of Chicago sets 2018 opening for South Side trauma center

An expanded emergency department and trauma center is set to open in early 2018 on the South Side of Chicago, which hasn’t had adult trauma care for more than 25 years.

University of Chicago Medicine announced Wednesday the larger emergency department is scheduled to open Jan. 8 and will be 76 percent larger than the current facility.

The Level 1 trauma center is set to open its doors on May 1. It will have the specialized staff and equipment to treat patients with life-threatening injuries from car accidents, gunshot wounds and other medical emergencies.

Community activists have been pushing for years for adult trauma care on Chicago’s South Side. The area hasn’t had such care since 1991 when Michael Reese Hospital in the Bronzeville neighborhood closed its trauma center.