Black Military Reprimanded, Court Martialed Twice As Much As Whites: Report

As institutionalized racism is slowly but surely being quantified at all levels of American society, the U.S. military has proven to be no different than any other sector.
On the heels of a Stanford study which shows that police officers are less respectful to African Americans, a new report reveals that Black troops are far more likely than whites to face court martial or other forms of military punishment.
Protect Our Defenders, an advocacy organization for victims of sexual assault and military justice, released their report today, and found that Black service members were as much as two times more likely than white troops to face discipline in an average year.
USA Today received an advance copy of the study, which reports that the Marine Corps and Air Force had the highest rates of disciplinary action against Black troops.
“Over the past decade, racial disparities have persisted in the military justice system without indications of improvement,” the report states. “These disparities are particularly striking for black service members, who face military justice or disciplinary action at much higher rates than white service members in every service branch. In fact, the size of the disparity between white and black service members’ military justices involvement has remained consistent over the years, and, in the case of the Air Force and Marine Corps has increased.”
In an average year, Black Marines were 2.6 times more likely than whites to receive a guilty finding at a general court martial, the military judicial proceeding for more serious offenses. The study also found that Black airmen were 71 percent more likely than whites in the Air Force to face court martial or non-judicial punishment, discipline meted out for less serious offenses.
Black soldiers were 61 percent more likely to face court martial than whites in the Army; and Black sailors were 40 percent more likely than whites in the Navy to be court martialed.
Many feel that the lack of diversity in military leadership contributes to the problem. In 2016, about 78 percent of military officers were white, and 8 percent were Black.
As with most other criminal justice disparities, Blacks are less often given the benefit of the doubt by those who do not look like them.
SOURCE: USA Today
SEE ALSO:
Cops Less Respectful To African Americans, Stanford Study Finds
Universities Receive Failing Grades For Educating Whites About Racism
55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas
48 photos Launch gallery
1. Barack gives daughter Malia a kiss
Source:Getty
1 of 48
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story
Source:Getty
2 of 48
3. Michelle and Barack Kiss
Source:Getty
3 of 48
4. Michelle and Barack
Source:Getty
4 of 48
5. First Family Portrait
Source:Getty
5 of 48
6. Two Terms
Source:Getty
6 of 48
7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner
Source:Getty
7 of 48
8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Source:Getty
8 of 48
9. The Obamas on Air Force One
Source:Getty
9 of 48
10. The First Family in London
Source:Getty
10 of 48
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
11 of 48
12. Barack & Sasha
Source:Instagram
12 of 48
13. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner
Source:Getty
13 of 48
14. Turkey Pardoning
Source:Getty
14 of 48
15. Sunday Church
Source:Getty
15 of 48
16. Gobble, Gobble
Source:Getty
16 of 48
17. Obama & Sasha
Source:Instagram
17 of 48
18. Malia Obama, the First Daughter
Source:Getty
18 of 48
19. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama
Source:Getty
19 of 48
20. Team Obama
Source:Instagram
20 of 48
21. A Family Affair
Source:Getty
21 of 48
22. Flashback To The Old Days
Source:Pete Souza
22 of 48
23. Happy Birthday!
Source:Getty
23 of 48
24. Candidly Awesome
Source:Pete Souza
24 of 48
25. The Obamas Family Portrait
Source:Instagram
25 of 48
26. Historic First Family
Source:Getty
26 of 48
27. Ice Cream Treat
Source:Getty
27 of 48
28. TV Time
Source:Pete Souza
28 of 48
29. Playing In The Oval Office
Source:Instagram
29 of 48
30. Always Giving Back
Source:Getty
30 of 48
31. A Christmas Story
Source:Getty
31 of 48
32. Hawaii Trip!
Source:Getty
32 of 48
33. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife
Source:Getty
33 of 48
34. Malia and Sasha Obama
Source:Getty
34 of 48
35. Michelle Plays on a Bike
Source:Getty
35 of 48
36. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia
Source:Getty
36 of 48
37. Reading Time
Source:Pete Souza
37 of 48
38. Family Support
Source:Getty
38 of 48
39. The Sister Selfie
Source:Pete Souza
39 of 48
40. Supporting Mom
Source:Pete Souza
40 of 48
41. Giving Back On MLK Day
Source:Getty
41 of 48
42. Obamas Give Back To The Community
Source:Getty
42 of 48
43. Always Supporting Small Businesses
Source:Getty
43 of 48
44. Obama Swagger
Source:Getty
44 of 48
45. Laughs & Turkeys
Source:Getty
45 of 48
46. Christmas With The Obamas
Source:Getty
46 of 48
47. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma
Source:Pete Souza
47 of 48
48. Christmas Tree Lighting
Source:Getty
48 of 48