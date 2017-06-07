Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner!


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

Posted 17 hours ago
Leave a comment

Singer Zendaya has become a pro at making waves in the world of fashion. Not only does her successful clothing line prove it, but anytime she steps out in something unique, she’s bound to turn heads and cause a stir! At the 16th Annual Chrysailis Butterfly Ball was no exception, as she stepped out in a Josephine Baker inspired gown, a look that was a complete YES for Zendaya from head to toe.

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


From the sultry fingerwave do to the black classic pumps, Zendaya’s got this look on lock! Her form fitting black gown is something reminiscent of the legendary Josephine, featuring dropped pearl sleeves below Zendaya’s shoulders while the top of the dress came with a choker style around her neck.

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: JB Lacroix / Getty


This was the perfect evening look, from the perfect amount of makeup to bring out her golden features to the bedazzling jewelry of pearls, Zendaya was ready for the stage!

16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Are you inspired by Zendaya’s 1920’s classic look? Did she nail the Josephine Baker look? Let us know in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

Legendary Lip Sync: Zendaya Does Pristine Bruno Mars Impression [VIDEO]

Tyra Banks Confirms ‘Life-Size 2’ Is On The Way, Wants Zendaya To Co-Star

Erykah Badu Stans Out For Zendaya’s ‘Tyrone’ Performance On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

20 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

Continue reading Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

Happy Birthday Zendaya: 20 Times Her Style Blew Us Away

comments – Add Yours
This Week’s CD!
CD- 06-07-17
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now