Tuskegee University To Hire New President

Tuskegee University president Dr. Brian L. Johnson is leaving the historically Black institution at the end of June, which moves Dr. Charlotte Morris into an interim leadership role. According to reports, members of the school’s board of trustees were allegedly upset that Dr. Johnson interviewed for a position with North Carolina Central University to become its president.

Roland Martin discussed Johnson’s ouster at Tuskegee on NewsOne Now, noting that the move comes just as Johnson is considered to be a finalist for the NCCU post.

“The board of trustees decided not to renew Dr. Brian L. Johnson’s contract. According to a Diverse Issues In Higher Education report, trustees are upset Johnson interviewed for a top post with North Carolina Central University where he is said to be a finalist for the job,” Martin said.

The host added that Johnson’s departure leaves a number of leadership roles open across a handful of HBUCs.

