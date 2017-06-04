Judge Decides Cops In Charge Of Laquan McDonald Crime Scene Must Testify

A Cook County judge decided that he wanted to hear the accounts of two police officials who were in charge of overseeing the crime scene after Laquan McDonald—a Black teen from Chicago—was fatally shot by police officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014, reports NBC Chicago.
At a hearing Friday, Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan said he wanted to hear from former Deputy Chief David McNaughton and Det. David March about their conversations with Van Dyke the night of the shooting, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
At issue is whether his statements to the two officers the night of the fatal shooting can be used as special prosecutor Joseph McMahon builds his case against Van Dyke, who was charged with first-degree murder after pumping 16 shots into the 17-year-old McDonald.
According to the outlet, both McNaughton and March are slated to testify in court on June 28 about the statements that they received from Van Dyke.
