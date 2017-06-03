The U.S. Army and 100 Black Men of America Partner to Build Leaders

Under the banner of mentorship in the development of our nation’s next generation of leaders, the U.S. Army will partner with the 100 Black Men of America during 31st annual 100 Black Men of America National Conference in New Orleans next week.

Alongside the 100 leadership, the Army will assist at the conference by sharing experience and guidance that can lay the groundwork for the long-term success of our young African-American men and women. Army leadership will participate in panel discussions such as the Women of Influence Panel, as well as the Collegiate 100 Workshop and will host an interactive exhibit area with elements that will test attendees’ mental agility and critical thinking, as well as opportunities to discover career matches based on their STEM and leadership strengths in the Army and beyond.

“We believe that to make a difference in the lives of young African American men and women, we must continuously offer leadership and mentorship that truly impacts long-term success,” stated Lt. Col. Michelle Nhambure, program manager for the U.S. Army Marketing and Research Group. “The U.S. Army stands strong in support of leading organizations such as 100 Black Men of America for we have a common belief that mentorship breeds strong leadership.”

The Army’s continued partnership with 100 Black Men of America is consistent with its ongoing focus on leadership development and education. Last year, the Army awarded more than $280 million in ROTC scholarships to students at more than 275 colleges and universities across the country.

As well, the Army has more than 150 career paths, including in-demand fields such as information technology, engineering and health care, among others.