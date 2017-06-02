GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends

Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kick-off to summer and that means it’s time to wear your favorite whites, show some shoulder, and step into style! Whether you want to be decked out in denim or be pretty in pastels, we’ve identified the top trends for summer and will show you how to get the look.
DENIM PARTY
Denim is the ultimate in Americana and makes for an effortless 4th of July look.There is nothing like a great pair of fitted jeans and we love the ones that Frankie Tavares are wearing. INC helps you show off your curves in these hip hugging jeans in a Tikglo wash.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Dark denim is perfect to take you from day to night.
Blush is THE color for Spring and will take you effortlessly into summer as well. You’ll look fabulous and feminine in this soft, pink any way you wear it. Whether you use it as an accent or rock it head to toe, it’s the perfect pastel.
Our Editorial Director, Allison McGevna is also rocking the blush trend in these Catherine Malandrino pants (available in-store only). The tulip waist brings a lady-like feel, while the embellished fatigue jacket gives the look a bit of a funky and fun edge.
Source: Mike Jones / Hello Beautiful
Our lifestyle and relationship writer Keyaira Kelly is a vision in this blush French Connection dress, available in select Macy’s locations. Wear this look and you’re sure to walk in looking like the guest of honor at that wedding you are attending this summer.
ALL WHITE
Rockin’ white on white is a fabulous look for spring and summer, leaving you looking clean and crisp.