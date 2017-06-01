Fulton County Awarded for Transparency

Fulton County has been named the 2017 Best in Nation in Civic Engagement and Public Information Award recipient from the National Association of Counties.

Under the category “Civic Education and Public Information,” Fulton was recognized both for the county’s public engagement efforts in the development of the Strategic Plan, as well as for the citizen centered performance measures and public-facing Performance Management System implemented.

National awards are given in 18 different categories to reflect the vast and comprehensive services provided counties. NACo will recognize Fulton County (and other award-winning counties) at its 2017 Annual Conference and Exposition July 21-24 in Franklin County, Ohio. This NACo Civic Education and Public Information award acknowledges Fulton County as a national leader in government transparency and constituent engagement. And its Commissioners say this is only the beginning.

The county’s finance department is exploring employing the platform’s capabilities around fiscal transparency, and is in conversations with Alpharetta, East Point, and John’s Creek, each of which are interested in collaborating on the sharing of public data using a common platform.