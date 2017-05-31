Delta and Lyft Team Up

Delta Air Lines and Lyft have formed a perfect partnership; use the rideshare company, earn SkyMiles.

The incentive, which launched last week, is the latest in a series of innovative new partnerships for Delta. In November 2016 the company began a first-of-its-kind partnership with Airbnb offering SkyMiles members the ability to earn miles as a host or as a guest in millions of unique homes around the world. The airline’s partnership with CLEAR, an innovative biometric identity verification platform, allows SkyMiles members the opportunity to expedite the TSA security clearance process at exclusive discounted rates.

“We’re thinking about our customers’ whole travel experience and it’s important that Delta customers are taken care of not just in the air, but on the ground,” said Sandeep Dube, Delta’s vice president – Customer Engagement & Loyalty. “We want Delta customers to choose the brands that they love throughout their journey, and be rewarded for it because they are SkyMiles members. That’s why we’re excited we’ve found a good fit with Lyft.”

Lyft is the exclusive rideshare partner for Delta, making it’s mile rewards the only major U.S. airline loyalty program to let members earn through any Lyft ride. And it’s as simple as linking SkyMiles and Lyft accounts, and requesting a ride as all SkyMiles members are eligible. Customers who are not already enrolled in the SkyMiles program can sign up for free through the partner page or on Delta’s site to become eligible.

Exclusive SkyMiles member Lyft benefits include: One mile per dollar spent on all rides, with unlimited mileage earning; and limited time launch bonus of two bonus miles for a total of three miles per $1 spent on Lyft rides to or from any airport location.