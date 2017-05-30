Here We Go Again: Black Men Blamed In Fake Central Park Robbery

Here We Go Again: Black Men Blamed In Fake Central Park Robbery

Police added that the man falsely claimed two Black men stole $33,000 in camera equipment from him.


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor

The New York Police Department arrested a Brooklyn man Tuesday for falsely claiming that he was robbed by two African-American men at Central Park, reports the New York Daily News.

From the New York Daily News:

Mohammad Shaukat, 22, was arrested for claiming falsely that two black men stole $33,000 in camera equipment from him at W. 106th St. and the West Drive about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. “It never happened,” a police source said of the robbery.

Shaukat was charged with making a false written statement. He has one prior sealed arrest.

Shaukat was scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday morning, reports DNAinfo New York.

SOURCE: New York Daily NewsDNAinfo New York

