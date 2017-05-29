Nearly 50 charged after 2-year probe of Chicago street gang

CHICAGO (AP) — Nearly 50 people are charged after a two-year investigation of a Chicago street gang led to the seizure of drugs and dozens of guns.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago said Friday that investigators working on “Operation Bunny Trap” found a gun and drug dealing operation in a suburban pizza parlor as well as several illegal gun deals conducted in various Chicago neighborhoods and surrounding suburbs. The Gangster Two-Six Nation operates from the South Side of Chicago to as far away as Georgia.

Federal and local authorities seized 118 firearms including several assault rifles, 800 grams of cocaine, crystal methamphetamine and fentanyl. Investigators broke the case using undercover drug buys and extensive surveillance.

Officials say more than 45 people face state and federal charges.