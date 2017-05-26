Wal-Mart To Ban Racist Woman From Store

A Wal-Mart spokesman said Wednesday that the retailer plans to ban a woman, caught on video unleashing a racist tirade, from shopping at its Centerton, Arkansas store, KNWA-TV reports.
Charles Crowson, a Wal-Mart communications manager, did not give details of how the company would locate the woman or details of its ban, the news outlet said.
A video of the encounter on Monday appears to show a White woman telling a Latina to go back to Mexico. When a bystander, apparently African-American, intervenes, the White woman responds: “A ni**er is calling me ignorant?” The video was viewed more than 23 million times on Facebook by Friday morning.
A Wal-Mart store manager overheard the dispute and chastised the White woman, saying her comments were inappropriate.
SOURCE: KNWA-TV
