Curlkalon Founder/CEO Shavone Riggins On Entrepreunership, ‘Having It All’ & What’s Next

Gasping gorgeous beat + effortless CURLS! 💕 NYC Curl Ambassador: @latisharankin Curls: 24" Toni Curl #curlkalon A post shared by Curlkalon Hair® (@curlkalon) on Apr 19, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Shavone Riggins discovered the inspiration for her business while balancing her work and personal life. The mother of six (who doesn’t look a day over 30), would be boiling curls while tending to her children when she wondered why there wasn’t a product on the market that alleviated the tedious process. Shavone’s vision and passion to serve women led to the creation of Curlkalon Hair. Hailed as, “curls in a box,” Curlkalon hair services the budget-friendly natural girl whose curls are one of her biggest fashion statements. Combined with the crotchet method, Curlakon hair provides the perfect protective (and fabulous) hairstyle.

According to the official press release, Curlkalon has sold 2 million effortless curls providing “Curls with Confidence” to women worldwide.

We caught up with Shavone at Curlkalon’s two-year anniversary celebration and here’s what the business beauty had to say about entrepreneurship, “having it all” and what’s next for the beloved brand.

