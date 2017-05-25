Are Men Really Dogs? Ask Dr. Karen!

When You Need Some Advice Don’t Ask Twice… Ask Dr. Karen!

Dear Dr. Karen:

My ex-husband and I divorced 10 years ago. Fortunately now, I have found peace in my life. While we were married he was controlling, bossy and thrived on chaos and criticism of others. He remarried in 2015 and is in the process of divorcing again.

He has been contacting me on a regular basis and says he wants me back in his life. My family is totally against us having a relationship. They all think he is arrogant and a bully. They say he’s a dog. I think I still love him, but I don’t really think that much of his character. He’s almost like a little puppy that just needs love and attention. What do you think?

Stuck

Dear Stuck:

Who doesn’t love puppies? They are so cute. They also mess on the carpet and chew on the furniture and sometimes they might bite you. You stated that you have finally found peace in your life and you don’t think much of his character. So, why would you even consider this reunion? If you take this “puppy” home again, you will remember why you don’t like dogs.

*** Ladies and Gentlemen: Why do we continue to waste our time in relationships with people who do not love or respect us?

