Hammonds House Museum marks new era with visionary leadership

Arts management and administration veteran Leatrice Ellzy has been tapped by the Hammonds House Museum board of trustees to serve as interim executive director. Ellzy brings a unique set of experiences to the role, having over 28 years of executive experience in non-profit management and development, broadcast, media relations, arts presenting and technology. Her experience includes stints at two of Atlanta’s major arts institutions: The Woodruff Arts Center, where she developed and executed its Celebrate Diversity initiative, and the National Black Arts Festival, where she served as the director of artistic programming and new technology.

Ellzy joins a great legacy of leadership of the HHM, coming on board as the institution’s third executive director, following Ed Spriggs, the institution’s inaugural director, and Myrna Anderson-Fuller, who having had a very successful career in both the corporate and non-profit sectors, was an inaugural board member for HHM and retired from her 13-year stint as its second executive director in early May.

“I am excited to have an opportunity to refresh the vision for Hammonds House Museum and develop a new framework to move us into the next 30 years,” says Ellzy who is known for engaging new solutions for old problems, and new responses to old questions. “Our theme for the anniversary celebration is REVIVAL. It speaks to the spirit of where we’ve been and where we’re going. My predecessors have left a solid foundation to build upon. My sleeves are rolled up and I’m immersing myself in this awesome work. We invite the community of artists, scholars, patrons and friends to engage or re-engage with Hammonds House Museum and help us fortify the organization for future generations.”

“The HHM board is so pleased that Leatrice has agreed to join the leadership team of HHM, and build off the legacy of this amazing institution to take it to new heights,” says HHM board chair Imara Canady. “She is a seasoned, internationally respected arts administrator and programmer, and we know that she will do great work during her tenure at HHM, and in collaboration with the board, to continue to make this institution great, and present some of the best, brightest and most innovative artists that the world has seen.”